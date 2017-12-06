Wolford Generates Higher Revenue and Reduces Fixed Operating Expenses

Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europewide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Quarterly Report

Bregenz -

* Revenue in the first half-year was up by 4%

* Operating losses down to EUR 6.18 million following second-quarter EBIT

* Sustainable decrease in fixed costs

* Bridge loan repaid ahead of schedule

* Outlook confirmed

Vienna/Bregenz, December 6, 2017. Wolford AG, which is listed on the Vienna

Stock Exchange, succeeded in stabilizing its revenue and reducing operating

losses in the first half of the current 2017/18 financial year. In the period

May to October 2017, revenue rose 3.7% to EUR 70.15 million (previous year: EUR

67.62 million). Second-quarter revenue was up 3.0% to EUR 41.06 million.

Adjusted to take account of currency effects (especially the decrease in value

of the British pound and the US dollar), the rise in revenue equaled 4.7% over

the entire first half-year. Operating earnings (EBIT) improved to EUR -6.18

million from the prior-year level of EUR -7.86 million as a result of the

revenue increase and declining fixed costs. Wolford generated a positive EBIT of

EUR 1.04 million in the second quarter. Earnings after tax totaled EUR -6.62

million in the first half-year compared to EUR -8.07 million in the previous

year.

Revenue of the online business up 33%

Following the revenue decline related to planning mistakes in the previous year,

revenue in the first half of 2017/18 stabilized, both with respect to Wolford's

own retail operations as well as its wholesale business. Wolford-owned retail

stores showed an increase of 1.9% or EUR 0,72 million, whereas the wholesale

segment grew slightly by 1.2% or EUR 0.29 million. Revenue of the company's own

online business was up significantly by 32.6%, comprising a year-on-year

increase of EUR 1.62 million, which can be attributed to successful marketing

campaigns and improved profit availability once again.

Revenue stabilized in almost all relevant markets. The Wolford Group generated a

considerable increase in the USA (+3.7%), Germany (+2.8%), Italy (+8.5%),

Austria (+8.2%), Spain (+7.9%), Belgium (+5.6%), Switzerland (+5.4%) and in

Scandinavia (+2.9%). Wolford's business in its Eastern European markets

performed particularly well, recording a 36.6% rise in revenue. In contrast,

revenue fell in France (-2.0%) as well as in Great Britain (-5.5%), above all

within the context of Brexit uncertainties and the devaluation of the British

pound.

Declining fixed costs

Restructuring measures are having an increasingly positive impact. In

particular, a sustainable drop of EUR 3.66 million in personnel expenses was

achieved, down to EUR 34.47 million in the first half-year. The average number

of employees (full-time equivalents) in the first half of 2017/18 fell by 82 to

1,476 employees due to the reduction of administrative positions in European

sales regions as well as the streamlining of administrative staff in Bregenz.

Second-quarter personnel expenses alone were down EUR 2.28 million to EUR 17.03

million. This was reflected in positive operating earnings of EUR 1.04 million

in the second quarter despite high non-recurring restructuring expenses.

Although the second-quarter performance could only offset the losses generated

in the traditionally weak first quarter to a limited extent, operating earnings

in the first six months of the current financial year improved to EUR -6.18

million, compared to EUR -7.86 million in the previous year. The financial

result of EUR -1.19 million was considerably below the prior-year figure of EUR

-0.40 million, especially due to interest paid, deposit and registration fees

related to the refinancing. Accordingly, earnings before tax in the first six

months of 2017/18 were EUR -7.36 million, compared to EUR -8.25 million in the

previous year. Earnings after tax amounted to EUR -6.62 million, up from EUR -

8.07 million in the first half of 2016/17. As a consequence, earnings per share

equaled EUR -1.35, following EUR -1.64 in the previous year.

Successful drop in inventories

With the help of adjusted production planning, Wolford managed to reduce its

excessive level of Inventories from the previous year by EUR 7.53 million

without notable sell-offs and bring them back to a normal level. The net cash

flow from operating activities in the first six months of the current financial

year rose by EUR 6.87 million to EUR -7.36 million thanks to the revenue

increase and the successful reduction of inventories. The cash flow from

investing activities amounted to EUR - 0.52 million in the reporting period, a

substantial drop of EUR 4.35 million below the prior-year figure. In the first

six months, Wolford primarily invested in expanding its online sales platform.

Against this backdrop, the free cash flow (cash flow from operating activities

less the cash flow from investing activities) improved from EUR -19.09 million

to EUR -7.88 million. The cash flow from financing activities decreased

significantly, dropping to EUR 2.33 million from EUR 17.08 million in the

previous year, which is due to the reduced need to draw upon the lines of credit

granted by banks. Cash and cash equivalents totaled EUR 4.76 million at the end

of the reporting period, compared to EUR 4.15 million in the previous year.

Bridge loan repaid ahead of schedule

Equity of the Wolford Group fell to EUR 38.23 million at the balance sheet date

(October 31, 2016: EUR 54.79 million) due to the losses reported over the last

two financial years. As a result, the equity ratio equaled 29% (October 31,

2016: 36%). Net debt as at October 31, 2017 fell slightly from EUR 40.47 million

to EUR 39.15 million.

Wolford only had to use half of the bridge loan of EUR 10 million granted by the

banks in July 2017 to secure its peak seasonal liquidity requirements, and

already completely paid back the loan in the months of October and November

2017.

Expansion of online business and new chief designer

Additional measures to sustainably reduce costs are in preparation. At the same

time, the company is investing in laying the foundation for future revenue

growth. Wolford strengthened its technical base in the online business and hired

three new online specialists who are mainly active in the front-end segment with

close customer proximity. The marketing budget was also restructured to

systematically enhance the performance of its online business. Last but not

least, our company filled the vacant positions of chief designer and director

brand and marketing. This sets the conditions to the redirection and positive

development of the brand and the company.

Outlook

Wolford confirms its outlook. For the current financial year, the management has

budgeted slight year-on-year revenue growth and continued negative operating

earnings. It is known that a period of two years is planned for implementation

of the restructuring measures aimed at improving earnings. The relevant measures

will only take full effect starting in the 2018/19 financial year. Wolford

anticipates renewed positive operating earnings starting in the 2018/19

financial year.

The report for the first half year of the 2017/18 financial year can be

downloaded under company.wolford.com, Investor Relations.

https://lc.cx/gcfw

Earnings Data 05 -10/17 05 -10/16 Chg. in % 2016/17

Revenues in EUR mill. 70.15 67.62 +4 154.28

EBIT* in EUR mill. -6.18 -7.86 +21 -15.72

Earnings in EUR mill. -7.36 -8.25 +11 -16.57

before tax*

Earnings after in EUR mill. -6.62 -8.07 +18 -17.88

tax*

Capital in EUR mill. 0.78 4.89 -84 6.72

expenditure

Free cash in EUR mill. -7.88 -19.09 +59 -9.45

flow*

Employees (on FTE 1 476 1 558 -5 1 544

average)

Balance Sheet 31.10.2017 31.10.2016 Chg. in % 30.04.2017

Data

Equity* in EUR mill. 38.23 54.79 -30 44.88

Net debt in EUR mill. 39.15 40.47 -3 31.27

Working in EUR mill. 48.65 56.61 -14 45.73

capital

Balance sheet in EUR mill. 130.68 151.36 -14 138.39

total*

Equity ratio* in % 29 36 - 32

Gearing* in % 102 74 - 70

Stock Exchange 05 -10/17 05 -10/16 Chg. in % 2016/17

Data

Earnings per in EUR -1.35 -1.64 +18 -3.64

share*

Share price in EUR 21.45 26.01 -18 26.01

high

Share price in EUR 15.92 22.67 -30 19.10

low

Share price at in EUR 15.92 22.85 -30 19.28

end of period

Shares

outstanding in 1,000 4,912 4,912 - 4,912

(weighted)

Market

capitalization in EUR mill. 79.60 114.25 -30 96.38

(ultimo)

Further inquiry note:

Maresa Hoffmann (Specialist Investor Relations & Corporate Communications)

Tel.: +43 5574 690 1258 | investor@wolford.com | company.wolford.com

issuer: Wolford Aktiengesellschaft

Wolfordstrasse 1

A-6900 Bregenz

phone: +43(0) 5574 690-1268

FAX: +43(0) 5574 690-1219

mail: investor@wolford.com

WWW: http://company.wolford.com

ISIN: AT0000834007

indexes: ATX GP

stockmarkets: New York, Frankfurt, Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/16324/aom

