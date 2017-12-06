Wolford Aktiengesellschaft / Half-year financial report according to art. 87 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act
Wolford Aktiengesellschaft is declaring the following financial reports below.
Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europewide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
The company Wolford Aktiengesellschaft is declaring the following financial
reports below:
Report Type: Half-year financial report according to art. 87 para. 1 Stock
Exchange Act
English:
Publication Date: 06.12.2017
Publication Location: https://lc.cx/gcfw
Further inquiry note:
Wolford AG
Maresa Hoffmann
Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Tel.: +43 5574 690 1258
investor@wolford.com | company.wolford.com
