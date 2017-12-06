Wolford Aktiengesellschaft / Half-year financial report according to art. 87 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europewide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

The company Wolford Aktiengesellschaft is declaring the following financial

reports below:

Report Type: Half-year financial report according to art. 87 para. 1 Stock

Exchange Act

English:

Publication Date: 06.12.2017

Publication Location: https://lc.cx/gcfw

Further inquiry note:

Wolford AG

Maresa Hoffmann

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Tel.: +43 5574 690 1258

investor@wolford.com | company.wolford.com

end of announcement euro adhoc

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: Wolford Aktiengesellschaft

Wolfordstrasse 1

A-6900 Bregenz

phone: +43(0) 5574 690-1268

FAX: +43(0) 5574 690-1219

mail: investor@wolford.com

WWW: http://company.wolford.com

ISIN: AT0000834007

indexes: ATX GP

stockmarkets: New York, Wien, Frankfurt

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/16324/aom

***ORIGINAL APA-OTS TEXT - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS

RELEASE IS SUBJECT TO THE EXCLUSIVE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE ISSUER***

OTE0003 2017-12-06/08:04

(C) Copyright APA-OTS Originaltext-Service GmbH and the respective issuer.