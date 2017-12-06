Article Tools

Wolford Aktiengesellschaft / Half-year financial report according to art. 87 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

Published: December 6, 2017; 08:04 · (FriedlNews)

Wolford Aktiengesellschaft is declaring the following financial reports below.

Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europewide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

The company Wolford Aktiengesellschaft is declaring the following financial
reports below:

Report Type: Half-year financial report according to art. 87 para. 1 Stock
Exchange Act
English:
Publication Date: 06.12.2017
Publication Location: https://lc.cx/gcfw

Further inquiry note:
Wolford AG
Maresa Hoffmann
Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Tel.: +43 5574 690 1258
investor@wolford.com | company.wolford.com

end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: Wolford Aktiengesellschaft
Wolfordstrasse 1
A-6900 Bregenz
phone: +43(0) 5574 690-1268
FAX: +43(0) 5574 690-1219
mail: investor@wolford.com
WWW: http://company.wolford.com
ISIN: AT0000834007
indexes: ATX GP
stockmarkets: New York, Wien, Frankfurt
language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/16324/aom

***ORIGINAL APA-OTS TEXT - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS
RELEASE IS SUBJECT TO THE EXCLUSIVE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE ISSUER***

OTE0003 2017-12-06/08:04

(C) Copyright APA-OTS Originaltext-Service GmbH and the respective issuer.

Copyright © Friedl Business Information GmbH. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from FriedlNews and redistribute by email or post to the web.
Fast News Search
Read More
Wolford
ISIN
AT0000834007
Featured
List of National Days of the home countries of all foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria