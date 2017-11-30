Article Tools

VIG: Interim Report 1st -3rd Quarter 2017

Published: November 30, 2017; 14:07 · (FriedlNews)

Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe is declaring the following financial reports below.

Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe Interim Report 1st -3rd
Quarter 2017

Report Type: Quarterly report according to art. 87 para. 6 Stock Exchange Act
English:
Publication Date: 30.11.2017
Publication Location:
http://www.vig.com/en/investor-relations/downloads/interim-reports.html

Further inquiry note:
VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG
Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
1010 Vienna, Schottenring 30

Nina Higatzberger-Schwarz
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +43 (0)50 390-21920
Fax: +43 (0)50 390 99-21920
E-Mail: nina.higatzberger@vig.com

