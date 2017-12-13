UNIQA Insurance Group AG / UNIQA applies partial internal model in property and casualty insurance for Solvency II

Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europewide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vienna / Austria - UNIQA applies partial internal model in property and casualty

insurance for Solvency II

* Actuarial risks in property and casualty insurance mapped more accurately by

partial internal model

* Model approved by FMA

* SCR ratio up from 215 per cent to 259 per cent

UNIQA Insurance Group is now using a partial internal model (PIM) instead of the

standard approach under Solvency II to determine its quantitative capital

requirement in property and casualty insurance. The PIM enables UNIQA to map its

actuarial risks more accurately in line with the individual structure of the

company. For instance, compared with the European insurance industry as a whole,

UNIQA has considerably lower fluctuations in property and casualty insurance, a

fact that the PIM takes into account, unlike the standard model. The model is

applied at the UNIQA Group companies in Austria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia,

Hungary and Romania. The Austrian Financial Market Authority (FMA) has already

approved and certified UNIQA's PIM. As at 30 September 2017, use of this

individual model has further boosted UNIQA's regulatory capital requirement

ratio according to Solvency II - or the SCR ratio - to 259 per cent from 215 per

cent, which was already a very healthy figure at international level.

Kurt Svoboda, UNIQA CFO/CRO: "Although developing the model meant a lot of extra

work for us, it has definitely been worth it, as we now have a clearer overview

than the standard model under Solvency II allows. Under the standard model, the

same assumptions are made for all insurance companies in Europe. It clearly

overlooks the individual situation and the different business models of the

individual companies - there is a broad-brush approach to everything, so it is

also imprecise to a certain extent. With the PIM, we can now map our individual

risk profile much more precisely than before and also determine our risk capital

requirement much more accurately. Consequently, value-oriented corporate

management is also improved, and we can make the best possible use of our

capital."

UNIQA

The UNIQA Group is one of the leading insurance groups in its core markets of

Austria and Central and Eastern Europe (CEE). Around 20,000 employees and

exclusive sales partners serve over 9.6 million customers in 18 countries. UNIQA

is the second-largest insurance group in Austria with a market share of more

than 21 per cent. UNIQA operates in 15 markets in the CEE growth region:

Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary,

Kosovo, Macedonia, Montenegro, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia and

Ukraine. The UNIQA Group also includes insurance companies in Switzerland and

Liechtenstein.

