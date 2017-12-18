UNIQA Insurance Group AG / Reorganisation of the Management Board of UNIQA Österreich Versicherungen AG

Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europewide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vienna / Austria - Reorganisation of the Management Board of UNIQA Österreich

Versicherungen AG

* Chief Financial and Risk Officer Kurt Svoboda becomes CEO of the UNIQA Group's

largest subsidiary

* Peter Humer takes responsibility for Sales

Since the previous Chairman of the Management Board of UNIQA Österreich

Versicherungen AG (UNIQA Austria), Hartwig Löger, left to join the Austrian

government the Management Board of the UNIQA Group's largest subsidiary is being

restructured and prepared for the future, subject to approval of the Austrian

Financial Market Supervision.

Effective immediately, the former Chief Financial and Risk Officer, Kurt

Svoboda, will take on the CEO role at UNIQA Austria. In UNIQA Austria's

Management Board, Svoboda will remain in charge of Finance & Risk, for which he

is also responsible as CFO/CRO at the Group's parent company UNIQA Insurance

Group AG and at UNIQA International AG, and thus Group-wide.

A new addition to the Management Board of UNIQA Austria is Peter Humer, who is

now assuming the sales-related tasks and is therefore responsible for UNIQA

Austria's field sales employees, general agencies and broker sales. In addition

to his new role, Humer will continue to act as UNIQA Regional Director for

Salzburg. Klaus Pekarek will remain responsible for bancassurance.

Andreas Brandstetter, CEO of the Group parent company UNIQA Insurance Group:

"With the new Management Board structure of UNIQA Austria, by far the largest

operating company in our Group, we are combining continuity and a forward-

looking approach. As Chairman of the Management Board, Kurt Svoboda will

continue to concentrate on finance and risk management. Peter Humer, who has

excellent experience of the challenges of the Sales division thanks to the years

he has spent as a successful Regional Director, will focus his energy on sales

in the nine regions of Austria and thus the expansion of UNIQA's strong market

position."

From now on, the Management Board of UNIQA Austria will be comprised as follows:

Kurt Svoboda, CEO, Finance and Risk

Alexander Bockelmann, Digitalisation

Peter Eichler, Life & Health

Peter Humer, Sales (except Bancassurance)

Andreas Kößl, Non-Life

Erik Leyers, Operations & IT

Klaus Pekarek, Bancassurance

Sabine Usaty-Seewald, Customers and Markets

Kurt Svoboda, UNIQA CFO/CRO and Chairman of the Management Board of UNIQA

Austria: "UNIQA Austria, with 3.5 million customers, is not only the largest

insurance company in the country, but is also a leader with respect to name

recognition, customer trust, product and service quality and innovation. To make

sure this remains the case, we want to improve even further in our core areas of

expertise while also actively taking on the new challenges and the increasing

demands and expectations of customers, partners and supervisory authorities. One

thing is certain, and that is that tomorrow's insurance industry will not look

the same as it did yesterday or even today. With the new Management Board

structure, UNIQA Austria has taken another important step in its evolution from

a provider of insurance products into an integrated service provider."

Peter Humer, Chief Sales Officer of UNIQA Austria and UNIQA Regional Director

for Salzburg: "The dedicated Sales division is a clear affirmation that,

together, we want to build on the strength and the trust that we already enjoy

among customers on the ground. With the new Management Board structure, we have

laid an excellent foundation for further growth in Austria - and we do want to

grow."

Peter Humer

Peter Humer, born in Linz in 1971, studied Business Administration and Economics

at Kepler University. In 1996, he began his professional career at UNIQA as a

sales trainer at the Upper Austria Regional Headquarters. After several posts in

sales management, Humer has led the UNIQA Regional Headquarters in Salzburg

since 2009. From 2008 until the merger with UNIQA Austria in 2016, he was also a

member of the Management Board of Salzburger Landes-Versicherung.

