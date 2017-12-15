The Stars Group Invests $9 Million in First Ever Pokerstars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship
This unique poker tournament is intended to bring the poker world
together in celebration of the game while providing a one-of-a-kind
immersive live poker experience and the chance for players of all
skill levels to win millions of dollars.
"We expect the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship will
set the new global standard for live poker tournaments," said Chief
Executive Officer of The Stars Group, Rafi Ashkenazi. "We want to
demonstrate and reinforce our commitment to the game, and give
something back to the players by investing in our live events in a
meaningful way. Our objective is to create an event that brings
professionals and amateurs together, creating many winning moments
and unforgettable stories."
Throughout 2018, PokerStars will give away more than 300 tournament
packages, known as Platinum Passes, on PokerStars live tours around
the world, and online in tournaments, cash games, promotions, and via
the Stars Rewards loyalty program. Each Platinum Pass is expected to
be worth around $30,000 and includes the $25,000 tournament buy-in,
accommodation at the Atlantis Hotel and Casino Resort in the Bahamas,
and $2,000 in cash towards travel costs. Like most poker tournaments,
players can also buy in directly for $25,000. Tournament participants
can also expect potential additional rewards, surprises and
experiences like that of no other tournament.
"I'm super excited about the Players No Limit Hold'em Championship,"
said Team PokerStars Pro Daniel Negreanu. "This is going to be an
incredible experience for those who participate and everyone, no
matter their skill level, has a chance to win a Platinum Pass. It
will be a must play event with loads of added value."
Following on from the well-loved PokerStars Caribbean Adventure (PCA)
earlier this year, PokerStars has also today announced the refocus of
certain of its live tour brands, including the European Poker Tour
(EPT), Latin American Poker Tour (LAPT), and Asia Pacific Poker Tour
(APPT). At least one Platinum Pass will be given away at each EPT,
LAPT and APPT stop, as well as at each PokerStars Festival and
PokerStars MEGASTACK event. PokerStars Festival events are mainly
tailored for recreational players and take place in destination
cities around the world, while PokerStars MEGASTACK events offer
deep-structured tournaments at a low, accessible price in cities
around Europe and the United States.
More information about the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em
Championship can be found at http://www.pokerstarslive.com .
About The Stars Group
The Stars Group is a leading provider of technology-based products
and services in the global gaming and interactive entertainment
industries. Through its Stars Interactive Group gaming division, The
Stars Group ultimately owns gaming and related consumer businesses
and brands, including PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full
Tilt, and the PokerStars Festival, PokerStars MEGASTACK, PokerStars
Caribbean Adventure, European Poker Tour, Latin American Poker Tour
and the Asia Pacific Poker Tour live poker tour and event brands.
These brands together have more than 115 million registered customers
globally and collectively form the largest poker business in the
world, comprising online poker games and tournaments, sponsored live
poker competitions, marketing arrangements for branded poker rooms in
popular casinos in major cities around the world, and poker
programming and content created for television and online audiences.
The Stars Group, through certain of these brands, also offers
non-poker gaming products, including casino, sportsbook and daily
fantasy sports. The Stars Group, through certain of its subsidiaries,
is licensed or approved to offer, or offers under third party
licenses or approvals, its products and services in various
jurisdictions throughout the world, including in Europe, both within
and outside of the European Union, the Americas and elsewhere. In
particular, PokerStars is the world's most licensed online gaming
brand, holding licenses or related operating approvals in 17
jurisdictions.
