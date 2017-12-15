The Stars Group Invests $9 Million in First Ever Pokerstars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship

The Stars Group Inc. today announced the launch of the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, a $25,000 buyin poker tournament that will be the culmination of all PokerStars online and live promotions and player rewards throughout 2018. The yearlong journey to the tournament, which will take place in the Bahamas January 610, 2019, will see PokerStars, the flagship brand of The Stars Group, give away an estimated $8 million worth of free tournament packages and contribute an additional $1 million to the prize pool generated by entrants for first prize. PokerStars aims to make the tournament the richestever $25,000 live event in poker history.

This unique poker tournament is intended to bring the poker world

together in celebration of the game while providing a one-of-a-kind

immersive live poker experience and the chance for players of all

skill levels to win millions of dollars.

"We expect the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship will

set the new global standard for live poker tournaments," said Chief

Executive Officer of The Stars Group, Rafi Ashkenazi. "We want to

demonstrate and reinforce our commitment to the game, and give

something back to the players by investing in our live events in a

meaningful way. Our objective is to create an event that brings

professionals and amateurs together, creating many winning moments

and unforgettable stories."

Throughout 2018, PokerStars will give away more than 300 tournament

packages, known as Platinum Passes, on PokerStars live tours around

the world, and online in tournaments, cash games, promotions, and via

the Stars Rewards loyalty program. Each Platinum Pass is expected to

be worth around $30,000 and includes the $25,000 tournament buy-in,

accommodation at the Atlantis Hotel and Casino Resort in the Bahamas,

and $2,000 in cash towards travel costs. Like most poker tournaments,

players can also buy in directly for $25,000. Tournament participants

can also expect potential additional rewards, surprises and

experiences like that of no other tournament.

"I'm super excited about the Players No Limit Hold'em Championship,"

said Team PokerStars Pro Daniel Negreanu. "This is going to be an

incredible experience for those who participate and everyone, no

matter their skill level, has a chance to win a Platinum Pass. It

will be a must play event with loads of added value."

Following on from the well-loved PokerStars Caribbean Adventure (PCA)

earlier this year, PokerStars has also today announced the refocus of

certain of its live tour brands, including the European Poker Tour

(EPT), Latin American Poker Tour (LAPT), and Asia Pacific Poker Tour

(APPT). At least one Platinum Pass will be given away at each EPT,

LAPT and APPT stop, as well as at each PokerStars Festival and

PokerStars MEGASTACK event. PokerStars Festival events are mainly

tailored for recreational players and take place in destination

cities around the world, while PokerStars MEGASTACK events offer

deep-structured tournaments at a low, accessible price in cities

around Europe and the United States.

More information about the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em

Championship can be found at http://www.pokerstarslive.com .

About The Stars Group

The Stars Group is a leading provider of technology-based products

and services in the global gaming and interactive entertainment

industries. Through its Stars Interactive Group gaming division, The

Stars Group ultimately owns gaming and related consumer businesses

and brands, including PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full

Tilt, and the PokerStars Festival, PokerStars MEGASTACK, PokerStars

Caribbean Adventure, European Poker Tour, Latin American Poker Tour

and the Asia Pacific Poker Tour live poker tour and event brands.

These brands together have more than 115 million registered customers

globally and collectively form the largest poker business in the

world, comprising online poker games and tournaments, sponsored live

poker competitions, marketing arrangements for branded poker rooms in

popular casinos in major cities around the world, and poker

programming and content created for television and online audiences.

The Stars Group, through certain of these brands, also offers

non-poker gaming products, including casino, sportsbook and daily

fantasy sports. The Stars Group, through certain of its subsidiaries,

is licensed or approved to offer, or offers under third party

licenses or approvals, its products and services in various

jurisdictions throughout the world, including in Europe, both within

and outside of the European Union, the Americas and elsewhere. In

particular, PokerStars is the world's most licensed online gaming

brand, holding licenses or related operating approvals in 17

jurisdictions.

