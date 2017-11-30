Strabag SE / Quarterly report according to art. 87 para. 6 Stock Exchange Act
Strabag SE is declaring the following financial reports below.
Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europewide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
The company STRABAG SE is declaring the following financial reports below:
Report Type: Quarterly report according to art. 87 para. 6 Stock Exchange Act
English:
Publication Date: 30.11.2017
Publication Location: http://www.strabag.com
Further inquiry note:
STRABAG SE
Diana Neumüller-Klein
Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Tel: +43 1 22422-1116
diana.klein@strabag.com
end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer: STRABAG SE
Donau-City-Straße 9
A-1220 Wien
phone: +43 1 22422 -0
FAX: +43 1 22422 - 1177
mail: investor.relations@strabag.com
WWW: www.strabag.com
ISIN: AT000000STR1, AT0000A05HY9
indexes: ATX, WBI, SATX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/4106/aom
***ORIGINAL APA-OTS TEXT - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS
RELEASE IS SUBJECT TO THE EXCLUSIVE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE ISSUER***
OTE0001 2017-11-30/07:29
(C) Copyright APA-OTS Originaltext-Service GmbH and the respective issuer.