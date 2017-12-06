Strabag expects double-digit million-euro amount in 2017
On the basis of a legally binding settlement agreement concluded today in relation with a former project in the Middle East region, the Management Board of STRABAG SE expects to realise income (before income taxes) of a mid-range double-digit million-euro amount in the 2017 financial year.
Another positive aspect to be noted is that - counter to the original assessment
- the required reorganisation of STRABAG PFS will apparently have no noteworthy
impact on the 2017 net income after minorities.
This development, however, is contrasted by considerable
uncertainties regarding an estimate of the financial impact that could result
from the Alto Maipo project in Chile. Due to the difficult technical
circumstances, extensive financial provisions had already been made on 31
December 2016 for the remainder of the project development. In Q3 2017,
additional provisions made on account of a cautious project assessment had a
negative impact on earnings. Negotiations with the client over necessary changes
to the framework conditions regarding project continuation finally led to the
signing on 24 November 2017 of a term sheet that remains subject to approval by
the Supervisory Board of STRABAG SE. This alone will not guarantee project
continuation, however. The project continuation will depend on whether and to
which degree the client fully meets the conditions defined within the term sheet
and if the additional bank financing can be secured. This cannot be assessed at
present.
Against the background of the above-mentioned positive influences on the
earnings, no scenario appears possible from today's point of view that could
threaten the forecasted EBIT margin for 2017. The Management Board of STRABAG SE
therefore confirms the targeted EBIT margin of at least 3 % for the 2017
financial year as being secured.
Further inquiry note:
STRABAG SE
Diana Neumüller-Klein
Head of Corporate Communications
Tel: +43 1 22422-1116
diana.klein@strabag.com
end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer: STRABAG SE
Donau-City-Straße 9
A-1220 Wien
phone: +43 1 22422 -0
FAX: +43 1 22422 - 1177
mail: investor.relations@strabag.com
WWW: www.strabag.com
ISIN: AT000000STR1, AT0000A05HY9
indexes: WBI, SATX, ATX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/4106/aom
***ORIGINAL APA-OTS TEXT - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS
RELEASE IS SUBJECT TO THE EXCLUSIVE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE ISSUER***
OTE0007 2017-12-06/12:28
(C) Copyright APA-OTS Originaltext-Service GmbH and the respective issuer.