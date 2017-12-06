Strabag expects double-digit million-euro amount in 2017

Another positive aspect to be noted is that - counter to the original assessment

- the required reorganisation of STRABAG PFS will apparently have no noteworthy

impact on the 2017 net income after minorities.

This development, however, is contrasted by considerable

uncertainties regarding an estimate of the financial impact that could result

from the Alto Maipo project in Chile. Due to the difficult technical

circumstances, extensive financial provisions had already been made on 31

December 2016 for the remainder of the project development. In Q3 2017,

additional provisions made on account of a cautious project assessment had a

negative impact on earnings. Negotiations with the client over necessary changes

to the framework conditions regarding project continuation finally led to the

signing on 24 November 2017 of a term sheet that remains subject to approval by

the Supervisory Board of STRABAG SE. This alone will not guarantee project

continuation, however. The project continuation will depend on whether and to

which degree the client fully meets the conditions defined within the term sheet

and if the additional bank financing can be secured. This cannot be assessed at

present.

Against the background of the above-mentioned positive influences on the

earnings, no scenario appears possible from today's point of view that could

threaten the forecasted EBIT margin for 2017. The Management Board of STRABAG SE

therefore confirms the targeted EBIT margin of at least 3 % for the 2017

financial year as being secured.

