Strabag awarded € 125 million road construction contract in Hungary - ATTACHMENT

Budapest - The European construction group STRABAG SE has been awarded a road

construction contract in Hungary with a volume of approx. EUR 125 million. On

behalf of state company NIF Zrt., STRABAG will build the first section of R76

expressway in western Hungary from Zalaegerszeg to the M7 motorway including the

Hollád interchange.

The 8.6 km section comprises several overpasses, including a reinforced concrete

bridge over the river Zala as well as two railway bridges. The construction

works are expected to last four years.

"An especially challenging aspect of this project are the marshes and moors

along the planned route consisting of soft silt and clay. This makes proper

ground treatment and conditioning especially important," explains Thomas Birtel,

CEO of STRABAG SE.

