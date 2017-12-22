Semperit AG Holding / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 93 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act - ATTACHMENT
Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 91 to 92 BörseG
Wien, 19.12.2017
Overview
1. Issuer: Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding
2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Person subject to notification obligation
Name: B&C Privatstiftung
City: Wien
Country: Österreich
4. Name of shareholder(s): B&C Semperit Holding GmbH
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 19.12.2017
6. Total positions
______________________________________________________________________________
| | | % of voting | | |
| | % of voting |rights through |Total of both |Total number of|
| |rights attached|financial/other| in % (7.A + | voting rights |
| |to shares (7.A)| instruments | 7.B) | of issuer |
|_______________|_______________|(7.B.1_+_7.B.2)|______________|_______________|
| Resulting | | | | |
| situation on | | | | |
| the date on | 54,18 % | 0,00 % | 54,18 % | 20.573.434 |
|which threshold| | | | |
| was crossed / | | | | |
|____reached____|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|
| Position of | | | | |
| previous | 54,18 % | | | |
| notification | | | | |
|(if_applicable)|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|
Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
____________________________________________________________________________
|A: Voting |
|rights |
|attached to |
|shares______|
| | Number of | % of voting |
|_ISIN_Code__|_voting_rights_|____rights_____|
| Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect |
| (Sec 91 |(Sec 92 BörseG)|(Sec 91 BörseG)|(Sec 92 BörseG)|
|__BörseG)___|_______________|_______________|_______________|
|AT0000785555|_______________|_____11.145.917|_______________|________54,18_%|
|_SUBTOTAL_A_|__11.145.917___|____54,18_%____|
______________________________________________________________________________
|B 1: Financial|
|/ Other |
|Instruments |
|pursuant to |
|Sec. 91a para.|
|1_No._1_BörseG|
| | | |Number of voting| |
| | | | | |
| | | |rights that may | |
| Type of |Expiration Date|Exercise Period| be | % of voting |
| instrument | | |acquired if the | rights |
| | | | instrument is | |
|______________|_______________|_______________|___exercised____|______________|
|______________|_______________|_SUBTOTAL_B.1__|________________|______________|
_____________________________________________________________________________
|B 2: |
|Financial /|
|Other |
|Instruments|
|pursuant to|
|Sec. 91a |
|para. 1 No.|
|3_BörseG___|
| Type of | Expiration | Exercise | Physical / | Number of |% of voting |
|instrument | Date | Period | Cash |voting rights| rights |
|___________|____________|___________|_Settlement__|_____________|____________|
|___________|____________|___________|SUBTOTAL_B.2_|_____________|____________|
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate
controlling natural person or legal entity:
______________________________________________________________________________
| | | | | Financial/ | |
| | | Directly |Shares held | other | Total of |
| No. | Name |controlled |directly (%)|instruments | both (%) |
| | | by No. | | held | |
|__________|________________|___________|____________|directly_(%)|____________|
| 1 |B&C | | | | |
|__________|Privatstiftung__|___________|____________|____________|____________|
| 2 |B&C Holding | 1 | | | |
|__________|Österreich_GmbH_|___________|____________|____________|____________|
| |B&C | | | | |
| 3 |Industrieholding| 2 | | | |
|__________|GmbH____________|___________|____________|____________|____________|
| 4 |B&C Semperit | 3 | 54,18 %| | 54,18 %|
|__________|Holding_GmbH____|___________|____________|____________|____________|
9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: -
Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.
10. Sonstige Kommentare:
[Courtesy translation into English from German original:]
In the course of an intra-group merger, the B&C Lenzing Holding GmbH was
transferred to its sole shareholder, B&C Industrieholding GmbH. Due to this
merger the chain of controlling companies with regard to B&C Semperit Holding
GmbH and its directly held voting rights in Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding
changed.
Furthermore B&C Industrieholding GmbH transferred the directly held 859,199
voting rights (corresponds to about 4.18% of the share capital and voting
rights) in Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding to B&C Semperit Holding GmbH.
Therefore B&C Semperit Holding GmbH holds 11,145,917 voting rights (corresponds
to about 54.18% of the share capital and voting rights) in Semperit
Aktiengesellschaft Holding. B&C Industrieholding GmbH does not hold voting
rights in Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding anymore.
In accordance with Section 92 numeral 4 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act
(Börse Gesetz) 11,145,917 voting rights in total (corresponds to about 54.18% of
the share capital and voting rights) in Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding
remain therefore attributable to B&C Privatstiftung via its indirect subsidiary
B&C Semperit Holding GmbH.
[German original:]
Im Zuge einer gruppeninternen Verschmelzung ist die B&C Lenzing Holding GmbH auf
ihre Alleingesellschafterin, die B&C Industrieholding GmbH übertragen worden.
Aufgrund dieser Verschmelzung hat sich die Kette der kontrollierten Unternehmen
im Hinblick auf die von der B&C Semperit Holding GmbH direkt gehaltenen
Stimmrechte an der Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding geändert.
Zudem hat die B&C Industrieholding GmbH die von ihr direkt gehaltenen 859.199
Stimmrechte (entspricht rund 4,18% des Aktienkapitals und der Stimmrechte) an
der Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding in die B&C Semperit Holding GmbH
eingebracht.
Die B&C Semperit Holding GmbH hält somit 11.145.917 Stimmrechte (entspricht rund
54,18% des Aktienkapitals und der Stimmrechte) an der Semperit
Aktiengesellschaft Holding. Die B&C Industrieholding GmbH hält keine Stimmrechte
mehr an der Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding.
Der B&C Privatstiftung sind unverändert, über ihre indirekte Tochtergesellschaft
B & C Semperit Holding GmbH, gemäß § 92 Z 4 BörseG insgesamt 11.145.917
Stimmrechte (entspricht rund 54,18% des Aktienkapitals und der Stimmrechte) an
der Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding zuzurechnen.
Wien am 19.12.2017
