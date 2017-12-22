Semperit AG Holding / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 93 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act - ATTACHMENT

Notification of voting rights transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europewide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 91 to 92 BörseG

Wien, 19.12.2017

Overview

1. Issuer: Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding

2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Person subject to notification obligation

Name: B&C Privatstiftung

City: Wien

Country: Österreich

4. Name of shareholder(s): B&C Semperit Holding GmbH

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 19.12.2017

6. Total positions

______________________________________________________________________________

| | | % of voting | | |

| | % of voting |rights through |Total of both |Total number of|

| |rights attached|financial/other| in % (7.A + | voting rights |

| |to shares (7.A)| instruments | 7.B) | of issuer |

|_______________|_______________|(7.B.1_+_7.B.2)|______________|_______________|

| Resulting | | | | |

| situation on | | | | |

| the date on | 54,18 % | 0,00 % | 54,18 % | 20.573.434 |

|which threshold| | | | |

| was crossed / | | | | |

|____reached____|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|

| Position of | | | | |

| previous | 54,18 % | | | |

| notification | | | | |

|(if_applicable)|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|



Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

____________________________________________________________________________

|A: Voting |

|rights |

|attached to |

|shares______|

| | Number of | % of voting |

|_ISIN_Code__|_voting_rights_|____rights_____|

| Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect |

| (Sec 91 |(Sec 92 BörseG)|(Sec 91 BörseG)|(Sec 92 BörseG)|

|__BörseG)___|_______________|_______________|_______________|

|AT0000785555|_______________|_____11.145.917|_______________|________54,18_%|

|_SUBTOTAL_A_|__11.145.917___|____54,18_%____|



______________________________________________________________________________

|B 1: Financial|

|/ Other |

|Instruments |

|pursuant to |

|Sec. 91a para.|

|1_No._1_BörseG|

| | | |Number of voting| |

| | | | | |

| | | |rights that may | |

| Type of |Expiration Date|Exercise Period| be | % of voting |

| instrument | | |acquired if the | rights |

| | | | instrument is | |

|______________|_______________|_______________|___exercised____|______________|

|______________|_______________|_SUBTOTAL_B.1__|________________|______________|



_____________________________________________________________________________

|B 2: |

|Financial /|

|Other |

|Instruments|

|pursuant to|

|Sec. 91a |

|para. 1 No.|

|3_BörseG___|

| Type of | Expiration | Exercise | Physical / | Number of |% of voting |

|instrument | Date | Period | Cash |voting rights| rights |

|___________|____________|___________|_Settlement__|_____________|____________|

|___________|____________|___________|SUBTOTAL_B.2_|_____________|____________|



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate

controlling natural person or legal entity:

______________________________________________________________________________

| | | | | Financial/ | |

| | | Directly |Shares held | other | Total of |

| No. | Name |controlled |directly (%)|instruments | both (%) |

| | | by No. | | held | |

|__________|________________|___________|____________|directly_(%)|____________|

| 1 |B&C | | | | |

|__________|Privatstiftung__|___________|____________|____________|____________|

| 2 |B&C Holding | 1 | | | |

|__________|Österreich_GmbH_|___________|____________|____________|____________|

| |B&C | | | | |

| 3 |Industrieholding| 2 | | | |

|__________|GmbH____________|___________|____________|____________|____________|

| 4 |B&C Semperit | 3 | 54,18 %| | 54,18 %|

|__________|Holding_GmbH____|___________|____________|____________|____________|



9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

10. Sonstige Kommentare:

[Courtesy translation into English from German original:]

In the course of an intra-group merger, the B&C Lenzing Holding GmbH was

transferred to its sole shareholder, B&C Industrieholding GmbH. Due to this

merger the chain of controlling companies with regard to B&C Semperit Holding

GmbH and its directly held voting rights in Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding

changed.

Furthermore B&C Industrieholding GmbH transferred the directly held 859,199

voting rights (corresponds to about 4.18% of the share capital and voting

rights) in Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding to B&C Semperit Holding GmbH.

Therefore B&C Semperit Holding GmbH holds 11,145,917 voting rights (corresponds

to about 54.18% of the share capital and voting rights) in Semperit

Aktiengesellschaft Holding. B&C Industrieholding GmbH does not hold voting

rights in Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding anymore.

In accordance with Section 92 numeral 4 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act

(Börse Gesetz) 11,145,917 voting rights in total (corresponds to about 54.18% of

the share capital and voting rights) in Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding

remain therefore attributable to B&C Privatstiftung via its indirect subsidiary

B&C Semperit Holding GmbH.

[German original:]

Im Zuge einer gruppeninternen Verschmelzung ist die B&C Lenzing Holding GmbH auf

ihre Alleingesellschafterin, die B&C Industrieholding GmbH übertragen worden.

Aufgrund dieser Verschmelzung hat sich die Kette der kontrollierten Unternehmen

im Hinblick auf die von der B&C Semperit Holding GmbH direkt gehaltenen

Stimmrechte an der Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding geändert.

Zudem hat die B&C Industrieholding GmbH die von ihr direkt gehaltenen 859.199

Stimmrechte (entspricht rund 4,18% des Aktienkapitals und der Stimmrechte) an

der Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding in die B&C Semperit Holding GmbH

eingebracht.

Die B&C Semperit Holding GmbH hält somit 11.145.917 Stimmrechte (entspricht rund

54,18% des Aktienkapitals und der Stimmrechte) an der Semperit

Aktiengesellschaft Holding. Die B&C Industrieholding GmbH hält keine Stimmrechte

mehr an der Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding.

Der B&C Privatstiftung sind unverändert, über ihre indirekte Tochtergesellschaft

B & C Semperit Holding GmbH, gemäß § 92 Z 4 BörseG insgesamt 11.145.917

Stimmrechte (entspricht rund 54,18% des Aktienkapitals und der Stimmrechte) an

der Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding zuzurechnen.

Wien am 19.12.2017

Further inquiry note:

Monika Riedel

Group Head of Communications & Sustainability

+43 676 8715 8620

monika.riedel@semperitgroup.com

Stefan Marin

Head of Investor Relations

Tel.: +43 676 8715 8210

stefan.marin@semperitgroup.com

www.semperitgroup.com

