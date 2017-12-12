Semperit AG Holding / Increased equity capital to support transformation process
Immediately after approval of the Supervisory Board, the Management Board of Semperit AG Holding signed an agreement regarding a hybrid capital line amounting to up to EUR 150 million with B & C Holding GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the core shareholder B & C Industrieholding GmbH today. The interest rate agreed amounts to 5.25%, the commitment fee is set at 1.75%.
The hybrid capital line is a subordinated liability with unlimited duration,
which Semperit can draw in several tranches up to and including 31.12.2018 if
required. A redemption right or conversion right of the creditor has not been
provided for. The hybrid capital line is classified as equity according to IFRS
and thus serves to strengthen the balance sheet structure of the company.
With this step, Semperit strengthens its equity in a sustainable manner and
maintains the balance sheet figures, which have been negatively influenced by
the current earnings situation, on a solid level. As a result, financing of the
necessary investments for further organic growth and the transformation process
will be secured.
"With this corporate action, the core shareholder supports the transformation
process initiated by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board and
emphasises its long-term commitment to Semperit. Thereby, Semperit lays the
foundations for further steps of the corporate transformation," says Veit
Sorger, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Semperit AG Holding.
