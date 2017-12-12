Semperit AG Holding / Increased equity capital to support transformation process

The hybrid capital line is a subordinated liability with unlimited duration,

which Semperit can draw in several tranches up to and including 31.12.2018 if

required. A redemption right or conversion right of the creditor has not been

provided for. The hybrid capital line is classified as equity according to IFRS

and thus serves to strengthen the balance sheet structure of the company.

With this step, Semperit strengthens its equity in a sustainable manner and

maintains the balance sheet figures, which have been negatively influenced by

the current earnings situation, on a solid level. As a result, financing of the

necessary investments for further organic growth and the transformation process

will be secured.

"With this corporate action, the core shareholder supports the transformation

process initiated by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board and

emphasises its long-term commitment to Semperit. Thereby, Semperit lays the

foundations for further steps of the corporate transformation," says Veit

Sorger, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Semperit AG Holding.

