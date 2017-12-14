Lenzing AG / Stefan Doboczky reappointed CEO of LenzingAG

Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europewide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

New contract runs until the end of 2022

Lenzing - At its meeting on December 13, the Supervisory Board of Lenzing AG

decided to reappoint Stefan Doboczky as Chief Executive Officer of the

Management Board. Stefan Doboczky's new contract will begin on June 1, 2018 and

runs until the end of 2022.

"In recent years, Stefan Doboczky and his colleagues on the Management Board

have been able to make excellent use of the favourable market conditions on the

basis of the previous restructuring in order to transform an Austrian company

with foreign investments into a truly global player with strong Austrian roots.

This has created the basis for consistently pursuing the growth strategy we have

embarked on with the entire team, even under difficult conditions, and thus

securing the long-term future of the Lenzing Group. We are very pleased that

Stefan Doboczky will continue to dedicate himself to these tasks over the next

five years", said Hanno Bästlein, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Lenzing

AG on the occasion of Doboczky's reappointment.

In addition to Stefan Doboczky, the Management Board of Lenzing AG consists of

Chief Commercial Officer Robert van de Kerkhof, Chief Financial Officer Thomas

Obendrauf and Chief Technology Officer Heiko Arnold.

