Lenzing AG / Stefan Doboczky reappointed CEO of LenzingAG
At its meeting on December 13, the Supervisory Board of Lenzing AG decided to reappoint Stefan Doboczky as Chief Executive Officer of the Management Board. Stefan Doboczky's new contract will begin on June 1, 2018 and runs until the end of 2022.
"In recent years, Stefan Doboczky and his colleagues on the Management Board
have been able to make excellent use of the favourable market conditions on the
basis of the previous restructuring in order to transform an Austrian company
with foreign investments into a truly global player with strong Austrian roots.
This has created the basis for consistently pursuing the growth strategy we have
embarked on with the entire team, even under difficult conditions, and thus
securing the long-term future of the Lenzing Group. We are very pleased that
Stefan Doboczky will continue to dedicate himself to these tasks over the next
five years", said Hanno Bästlein, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Lenzing
AG on the occasion of Doboczky's reappointment.
In addition to Stefan Doboczky, the Management Board of Lenzing AG consists of
Chief Commercial Officer Robert van de Kerkhof, Chief Financial Officer Thomas
Obendrauf and Chief Technology Officer Heiko Arnold.
