KfW IPEX-Bank finances order for two reduced-emission cruise ships from the Meyer Turku shipyard

- Cruise liners to be largely powered with LNG propulsion

- Consortium led by KfW IPEX-Bank provides over EUR 2.5 billion

multi-ECA financing

- Support for European shipbuilding with a high share of supplies

from Germany



KfW IPEX-Bank is financing two reduced-emission cruise ships for

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCCL). The EUR 2.5 billion plus in

borrowed funds needed to procure the ships is being provided by an

international consortium led by KfW IPEX-Bank. The ships, which will

be built at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland, will be largely

propelled by liquefied natural gas (LNG) and will be able to carry

over 5,500 passengers each. The ships are due to enter into service

in 2022 and 2024, respectively.

Taking stock of the financing, Andreas Ufer, Member of the Management

Board of KfW IPEX-Bank, states: "Cruise ships are booming, and the

aim is to shape this trend for the lowest possible level of emissions

for mankind and nature. We are pleased that our financing is helping

to advance LNG propulsion." Jan Meyer, CEO of Meyer Turku, adds:

"This order will occupy our production until 2024. This not only

affects our location in Turku, but also our whole supply network both

in Finland and Germany on a significant scale. This combination of

our successful distribution and the closely-tailored structured

finance will sustainably secure jobs in Germany and Europe."

Within the complex financing transaction for the two cruise liners,

KfW IPEX-Bank stepped up as the syndicate leader, initial mandated

lead arranger (MLA), facility agent, documentation agent and Hermes

agent. The banking syndicate also includes BNP Paribas, HSBC,

Commerzbank, Santander, BBVA, Bayern/LB, DZ Bank, JPMorgan and SMBC.

This is the largest syndicate financing package that KfW IPEX-Bank

has ever structured and led on its own. KfW IPEX-Bank is contributing

EUR 686 million to the total financing package. Alongside a cover

from the Finnish ECA, Finnvera, the financing is also backed by

export credit insurance from the Federal Republic of Germany (Hermes

cover). Finnish Export Credit (FEC), a subsidiary of Finnvera, will

make up the majority of the funds at the OECD-set ship refinancing

scheme commercial interest reference rate (CIRR). The loans, granted

separately for the ships, each have a term of 12 years from the

respective ship delivery date. A substantial number of German

manufacturers, among them numerous small and medium-sized

enterprises, will supply parts of significant value for each ship,

including the complete hull and main engine coming from the Neptun

Werft shipyard in Rostock, Germany.

Both ships will be equipped with dual-fuel technology (LNG and marine

diesel) and according to the borrower they will be largely powered by

LNG. Additionally, RCCL is testing fuel cells as a supplemental

energy source aboard an existing ship in preparation for use on the

Project Icon vessels. RCCL hopes that fuel cells will play a

significant role in powering the ship's hotel functions.

