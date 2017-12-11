Kapsch TrafficCom AG / Half-year financial report according to art. 87 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act
Kapsch TrafficCom AG is declaring the following financial reports below.
Corrected Version including the statement pursuant to Section 87 Para. 1 No. 3
BoerseG (Austrian Stock Exchange Act).
The company Kapsch TrafficCom AG is declaring the following financial reports
below:
Report Type: Half-year financial report according to art. 87 para. 1 Stock
Exchange Act
English:
Publication Date: 11.12.2017
Publication Location:
http://www.kapsch.net/ktc/ir/Download-Center/download/Quarterly-reports/2017-18/
KTC_IR_Report_FY18-H1.pdf?lang=en-US
Further inquiry note:
Alf Netek
Chief Marketing Officer & Press Officer
Kapsch Aktiengesellschaft
Am Europlatz 2, 1120 Vienna, Austria
Phone: +43 50811 1700 E-mail: alf.netek@kapsch.net
Hans Lang
Investor Relations Officer
Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2, 1120 Vienna, Austria
Phone: +43 50 811 1122 E-mail: ir.kapschtraffic@kapsch.net
