Enghouse Systems Acquires SimaTech

Acquisition Expands Product Portfolio For The Public Safety & Utilities Sectors

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) announced today it has acquired

SimaTech A/S of Denmark.

Headquartered in Brondby (near Copenhagen), SimaTech provides

products and solutions for the law enforcement, fire and rescue,

control room and utilities sectors. SimaTech's turn-by-turn

navigation, fleet, asset, and incident management systems focus on

bridging cross jurisdictional boundaries and enhanced

interoperability and are the preferred choice of the Danish public

safety industry.

"With over 40 customers predominantly in the Public Safety and

Utilities sectors, SimaTech's solutions and market focus further

expand our Public Safety vision and complement our existing

solutions," said Brad Cameron, General Manager, Enghouse

Transportation. "We are very pleased to welcome SimaTech's customers

and employees to the Enghouse Transportation organization."

About Enghouse Systems Limited

Enghouse Systems Limited is a leading global provider of enterprise

software solutions serving a variety of vertical markets. Its

strategy is to build a more diverse enterprise software company

through strategic acquisitions and managed growth within its business

sectors: Contact Center, Networks (OSS/BSS) and Transportation/Public

Safety. Enghouse shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange

(TSX: ENGH). Further information about Enghouse is available at

http://www.enghouse.com.

About SimaTech

SimaTech is a software company working with technologies, developing

and marketing proprietary software products and solutions within the

field of task and resource management, fleet management and mobile

information and navigation systems. Our product portfolio has evolved

from an information system for mobile employees, to include complete

task and resource management solutions for the Public Safety and

Utilities sectors.

Sam Anidjar, VP, Corporate Development, Enghouse Systems Limited,

+1(905)946-3300

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/PR128815/aom

***ORIGINAL APA-OTS TEXT - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS

RELEASE IS SUBJECT TO THE EXCLUSIVE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE ISSUER***

OTE0001 2017-12-19/11:02

(C) Copyright APA-OTS Originaltext-Service GmbH and the respective issuer.