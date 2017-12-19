Enghouse Systems Acquires SimaTech
Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) announced today it has acquired
SimaTech A/S of Denmark.
Headquartered in Brondby (near Copenhagen), SimaTech provides
products and solutions for the law enforcement, fire and rescue,
control room and utilities sectors. SimaTech's turn-by-turn
navigation, fleet, asset, and incident management systems focus on
bridging cross jurisdictional boundaries and enhanced
interoperability and are the preferred choice of the Danish public
safety industry.
"With over 40 customers predominantly in the Public Safety and
Utilities sectors, SimaTech's solutions and market focus further
expand our Public Safety vision and complement our existing
solutions," said Brad Cameron, General Manager, Enghouse
Transportation. "We are very pleased to welcome SimaTech's customers
and employees to the Enghouse Transportation organization."
About Enghouse Systems Limited
Enghouse Systems Limited is a leading global provider of enterprise
software solutions serving a variety of vertical markets. Its
strategy is to build a more diverse enterprise software company
through strategic acquisitions and managed growth within its business
sectors: Contact Center, Networks (OSS/BSS) and Transportation/Public
Safety. Enghouse shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange
(TSX: ENGH). Further information about Enghouse is available at
http://www.enghouse.com.
About SimaTech
SimaTech is a software company working with technologies, developing
and marketing proprietary software products and solutions within the
field of task and resource management, fleet management and mobile
information and navigation systems. Our product portfolio has evolved
from an information system for mobile employees, to include complete
task and resource management solutions for the Public Safety and
Utilities sectors.
Sam Anidjar, VP, Corporate Development, Enghouse Systems Limited,
+1(905)946-3300
