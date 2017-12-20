Energie AG Oberösterreich / Yearly financial report according to art. 82 para. 4 Stock Exchange Act
The company Energie AG Oberösterreich is declaring the following financial
reports below:
Report Type: Yearly financial report according to art. 82 para. 4 Stock Exchange
Act
English:
Publication Date: 20.12.2017
Publication Location:
https://news.energieag.at/Media_Detail.aspx?id=100632&menueid=0
Further inquiry note:
Energie AG Oberösterreich
Robert Hartl-Clodi
+43(0)732/ 9000-0
mailto:robert.hartl-clodi@energieag.at
