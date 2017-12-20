Article Tools

Energie AG Oberösterreich / Yearly financial report according to art. 82 para. 4 Stock Exchange Act

Published: December 20, 2017; 11:17 · (FriedlNews)

Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europewide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

The company Energie AG Oberösterreich is declaring the following financial
reports below:

Report Type: Yearly financial report according to art. 82 para. 4 Stock Exchange
Act
English:
Publication Date: 20.12.2017
Publication Location:
https://news.energieag.at/Media_Detail.aspx?id=100632&menueid=0

Further inquiry note:
Energie AG Oberösterreich
Robert Hartl-Clodi
+43(0)732/ 9000-0
mailto:robert.hartl-clodi@energieag.at

end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: Energie AG Oberösterreich
Böhmerwaldstraße 3
A-4021 Linz
phone: +43 (0)732/ 9000- 0
FAX: +43 (0)732/ 9000- 3600
mail:
WWW: www.energieag.at
ISIN: XS0213737702
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien, Luxembourg Stock Exchange
language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/6212/aom

***ORIGINAL APA-OTS TEXT - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS
RELEASE IS SUBJECT TO THE EXCLUSIVE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE ISSUER***

OTE0002 2017-12-20/11:17

(C) Copyright APA-OTS Originaltext-Service GmbH and the respective issuer.

Copyright © Friedl Business Information GmbH. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from FriedlNews and redistribute by email or post to the web.
Fast News Search
Read More
euroadhoc
Featured
List of National Days of the home countries of all foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria