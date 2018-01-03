EMD TO OPERATE IN FUTURE WITHOUT ASDA

EMD and Asda terminate their collaboration by amicable and mutual agreement.

Asda Stores Ltd. left the EMD alliance by the end of the year 2017.

Since Asda, one of the leading retailers in the United Kingdom joined

EMD at the beginning of 2016, it has made significant changes to its

buying model. As a result, Asda is prioritising direct relationships

with its suppliers and has strengthened IPL, its international

sourcing arm and its leverage through parent company, Walmart.

Andrew Moore, Asda's Chief Merchandising Officer, said: "EMD was the

right partner for us at the time and they helped us strengthen our

own buying capabilities. Our approach has evolved over the last few

years but we regard EMD as a great organisation and leave having

enjoyed a positive relationship with them".

EMD respects this decision and wishes the Asda team all the best for

the future.

About EMD

EMD cooperates in buying private label products all over the world

and negotiates agreements with producers of branded products at

transnational level. Just a few weeks ago, EMD has welcomed as a new

member Lenta, one of Russia's leading trading company.

The following member companies of European Marketing Distribution

highlight in the best possible way the benefits of a European

collaboration for commercial customers in 21 countries:

Netherlands: Superunie Sweden: Axfood

Germany: MARKANT AG Denmark: Dagrofa

France: Groupe Casino Czech Republic: MARKANT

Switzerland: MARKANT Syntrade Slovakia: MARKANT

Spain: Euromadi Iberica Poland: Kaufland

Portugal: EuromadiPort Croatia: Kaufland

Austria: MARKANT Österreich Romania: Kaufland

Italy: ESD Italia Bulgaria: Kaufland

Norway: Unil/Norges Gruppen Russia: Lenta

Australia: Woolworths Ltd. New Zealand: Woolworths Ltd.

Finland: Tuko Logistics



Rückfragehinweis:

Rosmanith & Rosmanith

The Art of Communication Uwe Rosmanith

Tel.: + 49/611/716 547 920

uwe@rosmanith.de



Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/DE118822/aom

***ORIGINAL APA-OTS TEXT - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS

RELEASE IS SUBJECT TO THE EXCLUSIVE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE ISSUER***

OTE0001 2018-01-03/09:01

(C) Copyright APA-OTS Originaltext-Service GmbH and the respective issuer.