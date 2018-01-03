EMD TO OPERATE IN FUTURE WITHOUT ASDA
Asda Stores Ltd. left the EMD alliance by the end of the year 2017.
Since Asda, one of the leading retailers in the United Kingdom joined
EMD at the beginning of 2016, it has made significant changes to its
buying model. As a result, Asda is prioritising direct relationships
with its suppliers and has strengthened IPL, its international
sourcing arm and its leverage through parent company, Walmart.
Andrew Moore, Asda's Chief Merchandising Officer, said: "EMD was the
right partner for us at the time and they helped us strengthen our
own buying capabilities. Our approach has evolved over the last few
years but we regard EMD as a great organisation and leave having
enjoyed a positive relationship with them".
EMD respects this decision and wishes the Asda team all the best for
the future.
About EMD
EMD cooperates in buying private label products all over the world
and negotiates agreements with producers of branded products at
transnational level. Just a few weeks ago, EMD has welcomed as a new
member Lenta, one of Russia's leading trading company.
The following member companies of European Marketing Distribution
highlight in the best possible way the benefits of a European
collaboration for commercial customers in 21 countries:
Netherlands: Superunie Sweden: Axfood
Germany: MARKANT AG Denmark: Dagrofa
France: Groupe Casino Czech Republic: MARKANT
Switzerland: MARKANT Syntrade Slovakia: MARKANT
Spain: Euromadi Iberica Poland: Kaufland
Portugal: EuromadiPort Croatia: Kaufland
Austria: MARKANT Österreich Romania: Kaufland
Italy: ESD Italia Bulgaria: Kaufland
Norway: Unil/Norges Gruppen Russia: Lenta
Australia: Woolworths Ltd. New Zealand: Woolworths Ltd.
Finland: Tuko Logistics
