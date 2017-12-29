Article Tools

EANS-Total Voting Rights: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Publication of the total number of voting rights according to art. 93 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

Published: 6 hours ago; 11:41 · (FriedlNews)

Total number of voting rights announcement transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europewide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Atrium European Real Estate Limited AG hereby announces that at the end of the
month December 2017 the number of voting rights amounts to a total of 377056821
voting rights. The stated capital is now EUR 2269207303.
The change of total voting rights is effective as of 29.12.2017.

additional (optional) statements:
Atrium European Real Estate Limited hereby announces that at 31 December 2017
the total number of voting rights has been increased to 377,056,821 as a result
of the issue of shares as part of directors remuneration. The stated capital as
of the same date is EUR2,269,207,303.”

Further inquiry note:
For further information:
FTI Consulting Inc.:
+44 (0)20 3727 1000
Richard Sunderland
Claire Turvey
Richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.com

end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: Atrium European Real Estate Limited
Seaton Place 11-15
UK-JE4 0QH St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands
phone: +44 (0)20 7831 3113
FAX:
mail: richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.com
WWW: http://www.aere.com
ISIN: JE00B3DCF752
indexes:
stockmarkets: Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Wien
language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/2915/aom

euroadhoc
ISIN
JE00B3DCF752
