EANS-Total Voting Rights: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Publication of the total number of voting rights according to art. 93 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

Total number of voting rights announcement transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europewide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Atrium European Real Estate Limited AG hereby announces that at the end of the

month December 2017 the number of voting rights amounts to a total of 377056821

voting rights. The stated capital is now EUR 2269207303.

The change of total voting rights is effective as of 29.12.2017.

additional (optional) statements:

Atrium European Real Estate Limited hereby announces that at 31 December 2017

the total number of voting rights has been increased to 377,056,821 as a result

of the issue of shares as part of directors remuneration. The stated capital as

of the same date is EUR2,269,207,303.”

Atrium European Real Estate Limited

Seaton Place 11-15

UK-JE4 0QH St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands

