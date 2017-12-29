EANS-Total Voting Rights: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Publication of the total number of voting rights according to art. 93 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act
Atrium European Real Estate Limited AG hereby announces that at the end of the
month December 2017 the number of voting rights amounts to a total of 377056821
voting rights. The stated capital is now EUR 2269207303.
The change of total voting rights is effective as of 29.12.2017.
additional (optional) statements:
Atrium European Real Estate Limited hereby announces that at 31 December 2017
the total number of voting rights has been increased to 377,056,821 as a result
of the issue of shares as part of directors remuneration. The stated capital as
of the same date is EUR2,269,207,303.”
Further inquiry note:
For further information:
FTI Consulting Inc.:
+44 (0)20 3727 1000
Richard Sunderland
Claire Turvey
Richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.com
end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer: Atrium European Real Estate Limited
Seaton Place 11-15
UK-JE4 0QH St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands
phone: +44 (0)20 7831 3113
FAX:
mail: richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.com
WWW: http://www.aere.com
ISIN: JE00B3DCF752
indexes:
stockmarkets: Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Wien
language: English
Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/2915/aom
***ORIGINAL APA-OTS TEXT - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS
RELEASE IS SUBJECT TO THE EXCLUSIVE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE ISSUER***
OTE0001 2017-12-29/11:41
(C) Copyright APA-OTS Originaltext-Service GmbH and the respective issuer.