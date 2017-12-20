EANS-DD: Semperit AG Holding / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
personal data:
responsible party:
name: B&C Semperit Holding GmbH, FN 256667b (legal person)
reason:
reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with
managerial responsibilities
name and surname: Mag. Patrick Prügger
function: Member of an administrative or supervisory board
issuer information:
name: Semperit AG Holding
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900PG9O7YFYX5UM88
information about deal:
ISIN: AT0000785555
description of the financial instrument: Share
type: See below.
date: 19.12.2017; UTC+01:00
market: Outside a trading place.
currency: Euro
price volume
0 859199
total volume: 859199
total price: 0
average price: 0
explanation: Transfer of shares from B&C Industrieholding GmbH to its subsidiary
B&C Semperit Holding GmbH.
Further inquiry note:
Monika Riedel
Group Head of Communications & Sustainability
+43 676 8715 8620
monika.riedel@semperitgroup.com
Stefan Marin
Head of Investor Relations
Tel.: +43 676 8715 8210
stefan.marin@semperitgroup.com
www.semperitgroup.com
