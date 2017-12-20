Article Tools

EANS-DD: Semperit AG Holding / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Published: December 20, 2017; 14:28 · (FriedlNews)

Directors' DealingsAnnouncement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europewide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: B&C Industrieholding GmbH, FN 215332s (legal person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with
managerial responsibilities
name and surname: Mag. Patrick Prügger
function: Member of an administrative or supervisory board

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: Semperit AG Holding
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900PG9O7YFYX5UM88

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000785555
description of the financial instrument: Share
type: See below.
date: 19.12.2017; UTC+01:00
market: Outside a trading place
currency: Euro

price volume
0 859199

total volume: 859199
total price: 0
average price: 0

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

explanation: Transfer of shares from B&C Industrieholding GmbH to its subsidiary
B&C Semperit Holding GmbH.

Further inquiry note:
Monika Riedel
Group Head of Communications & Sustainability
+43 676 8715 8620
monika.riedel@semperitgroup.com

Stefan Marin
Head of Investor Relations
Tel.: +43 676 8715 8210
stefan.marin@semperitgroup.com

www.semperitgroup.com

end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: Semperit AG Holding
Modecenterstrasse 22
A-1030 Wien
phone: +43 1 79 777-210
FAX: +43 1 79 777-602
mail: stefan.marin@semperitgroup.com
WWW: www.semperitgroup.com
ISIN: AT0000785555
indexes: WBI, ATX PRIME, ATX GP
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/2918/aom

***ORIGINAL APA-OTS TEXT - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS
RELEASE IS SUBJECT TO THE EXCLUSIVE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE ISSUER***

OTE0003 2017-12-20/14:28

(C) Copyright APA-OTS Originaltext-Service GmbH and the respective issuer.

Copyright © Friedl Business Information GmbH. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from FriedlNews and redistribute by email or post to the web.
Fast News Search
Read More
euroadhoc
ISIN
AT0000785555
Featured
List of National Days of the home countries of all foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria