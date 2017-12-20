EANS-DD: Semperit AG Holding / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' DealingsAnnouncement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europewide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: B&C Industrieholding GmbH, FN 215332s (legal person)

reason:

reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with

managerial responsibilities

name and surname: Mag. Patrick Prügger

function: Member of an administrative or supervisory board

issuer information:

name: Semperit AG Holding

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900PG9O7YFYX5UM88

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000785555

description of the financial instrument: Share

type: See below.

date: 19.12.2017; UTC+01:00

market: Outside a trading place

currency: Euro

price volume

0 859199

total volume: 859199

total price: 0

average price: 0

explanation: Transfer of shares from B&C Industrieholding GmbH to its subsidiary

B&C Semperit Holding GmbH.

Further inquiry note:

Monika Riedel

Group Head of Communications & Sustainability

+43 676 8715 8620

monika.riedel@semperitgroup.com

Stefan Marin

Head of Investor Relations

Tel.: +43 676 8715 8210

stefan.marin@semperitgroup.com

www.semperitgroup.com

