EANS-DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europewide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Liad Barzilai (natural person)

reason:

reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities

function: Chief executive officer

issuer information:

name: Atrium European Real Estate Limited

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 213800OJ67K27RCO2J56

information about deal:

ISIN: JE00B3DCF752

description of the financial instrument: Shares

type: Acquisition - under Liad Barzilai’s employment contract he must be granted

these shares.

date: 21.12.2017; UTC+01:00

market: Outside a trading venue

currency: Euro

price volume

EUR 4.08 per share 14,702

total volume: 14,702

total price: 59,984.16

average price: 4.08

Further inquiry note:

For further information:

FTI Consulting Inc.:

+44 (0)20 3727 1000

Richard Sunderland

Claire Turvey

Ellie Sweeney

atrium@fticonsulting.com

end of announcement euro adhoc

