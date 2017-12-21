EANS-DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
personal data:
responsible party:
name: Liad Barzilai (natural person)
reason:
reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities
function: Chief executive officer
issuer information:
name: Atrium European Real Estate Limited
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 213800OJ67K27RCO2J56
information about deal:
ISIN: JE00B3DCF752
description of the financial instrument: Shares
type: Acquisition - under Liad Barzilai’s employment contract he must be granted
these shares.
date: 21.12.2017; UTC+01:00
market: Outside a trading venue
currency: Euro
price volume
EUR 4.08 per share 14,702
total volume: 14,702
total price: 59,984.16
average price: 4.08
Further inquiry note:
For further information:
FTI Consulting Inc.:
+44 (0)20 3727 1000
Richard Sunderland
Claire Turvey
Ellie Sweeney
atrium@fticonsulting.com
end of announcement euro adhoc
issuer: Atrium European Real Estate Limited
Seaton Place 11-15
UK-JE4 0QH St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands
phone: +44 (0)20 7831 3113
FAX:
mail: richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.com
WWW: http://www.aere.com
ISIN: JE00B3DCF752
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien, Luxembourg Stock Exchange
language: English
