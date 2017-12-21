Article Tools

EANS-DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Published: December 21, 2017; 16:04 · (FriedlNews)

Directors' DealingsAnnouncement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europewide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Liad Barzilai (natural person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities
function: Chief executive officer

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: Atrium European Real Estate Limited
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 213800OJ67K27RCO2J56

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: JE00B3DCF752
description of the financial instrument: Shares
type: Acquisition - under Liad Barzilai’s employment contract he must be granted
these shares.
date: 21.12.2017; UTC+01:00
market: Outside a trading venue
currency: Euro

price volume
EUR 4.08 per share 14,702

total volume: 14,702
total price: 59,984.16
average price: 4.08

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Further inquiry note:
For further information:
FTI Consulting Inc.:
+44 (0)20 3727 1000
Richard Sunderland
Claire Turvey
Ellie Sweeney
atrium@fticonsulting.com

end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: Atrium European Real Estate Limited
Seaton Place 11-15
UK-JE4 0QH St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands
phone: +44 (0)20 7831 3113
FAX:
mail: richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.com
WWW: http://www.aere.com
ISIN: JE00B3DCF752
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien, Luxembourg Stock Exchange
language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/2915/aom

***ORIGINAL APA-OTS TEXT - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS
RELEASE IS SUBJECT TO THE EXCLUSIVE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE ISSUER***

OTE0004 2017-12-21/16:04

(C) Copyright APA-OTS Originaltext-Service GmbH and the respective issuer.

Copyright © Friedl Business Information GmbH. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from FriedlNews and redistribute by email or post to the web.
Fast News Search
Read More
euroadhoc
ISIN
JE00B3DCF752
Featured
List of National Days of the home countries of all foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria