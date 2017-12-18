Article Tools

EANS-DD: AMAG Austria Metall AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Published: December 18, 2017; 22:37 · (FriedlNews)

Directors' DealingsAnnouncement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europewide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: B&C Kratos Holding GmbH, FN 426763v (legal person)

reason:

reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with
managerial responsibilities
name and surname: Patrick Prügger
function: Member of an administrative or supervisory board

issuer information:

name: AMAG Austria Metall AG
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299005VO3GJ18GL5F14

information about deal:

ISIN: AT00000AMAG3
description of the financial instrument: Share
type: Intragroup sale of shares from B&C Pontos Holding GmbH to B&C Kratos
Holding GmbH
date: 15.12.2017; UTC+01:00
market: Outside a trading venue
currency: Euro

price volume
50.37 100,000

total volume: 100,000
total price: 5,037,000
average price: 50.37

Further inquiry note:
Investor contact:
Felix Demmelhuber
Head of Investor Relations
AMAG Austria Metall AG
Lamprechtshausenerstrasse 61
5282 Ranshofen, Ranshofen
Tel.: +43 (0) 7722-801-2203
Email: investorrelations@amag.at

end of announcement euro adhoc
issuer: AMAG Austria Metall AG
Lamprechtshausenerstraße 61
A-5282 Ranshofen
phone: +43 7722 801 0
FAX: +43 7722 809 498
mail: investorrelations@amag.at
WWW: www.amag.at
ISIN: AT00000AMAG3
indexes: ATX BI, ATX GP, VÖNIX, WBI
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

