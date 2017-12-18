EANS-DD: AMAG Austria Metall AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
personal data:
responsible party:
name: B&C Pontos Holding GmbH, FN 392496a (legal person)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
reason:
reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with
managerial responsibilities
name and surname: Patrick Prügger
function: Member of an administrative or supervisory board
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer information:
name: AMAG Austria Metall AG
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299005VO3GJ18GL5F14
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
information about deal:
ISIN: AT00000AMAG3
description of the financial instrument: Share
type: Intragroup sale of shares from B&C Pontos Holding GmbH to B&C Kratos
Holding GmbH
date: 15.12.2017; UTC+01:00
market: Outside a trading venue
currency: Euro
price volume
50.37 100,000
total volume: 100,000
total price: 5,037,000
average price: 50.37
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Further inquiry note:
Investor contact:
Felix Demmelhuber
Head of Investor Relations
AMAG Austria Metall AG
Lamprechtshausenerstrasse 61
5282 Ranshofen, Austria
Tel.: +43 (0) 7722-801-2203
Email: investorrelations@amag.at
end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer: AMAG Austria Metall AG
Lamprechtshausenerstraße 61
A-5282 Ranshofen
phone: +43 7722 801 0
FAX: +43 7722 809 498
mail: investorrelations@amag.at
WWW: www.amag.at
ISIN: AT00000AMAG3
indexes: WBI, ATX GP, ATX BI, VÖNIX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/12432/aom
