EANS-DD: AMAG Austria Metall AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' DealingsAnnouncement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europewide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: B&C Pontos Holding GmbH, FN 392496a (legal person)

reason:

reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with

managerial responsibilities

name and surname: Patrick Prügger

function: Member of an administrative or supervisory board

issuer information:

name: AMAG Austria Metall AG

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299005VO3GJ18GL5F14

information about deal:

ISIN: AT00000AMAG3

description of the financial instrument: Share

type: Intragroup sale of shares from B&C Pontos Holding GmbH to B&C Kratos

Holding GmbH

date: 15.12.2017; UTC+01:00

market: Outside a trading venue

currency: Euro

price volume

50.37 100,000

total volume: 100,000

total price: 5,037,000

average price: 50.37

Further inquiry note:

Investor contact:

Felix Demmelhuber

Head of Investor Relations

AMAG Austria Metall AG

Lamprechtshausenerstrasse 61

5282 Ranshofen, Austria

Tel.: +43 (0) 7722-801-2203

Email: investorrelations@amag.at

