Dr Günther Bräunig new Chief Executive Officer of KfW Group

As announced, the Supervisory Board has appointed Dr Günther Bräunig (62) as Chief Executive Officer of KfW. Dr Bräunig has been a member of the Executive Board of KfW since 2006 and Deputy CEO of KfW since September 2017. He will assume his role as Chief Executive Officer with effect from 1 January 2018. His contract remains unchanged until 30 June 2021.

His curricula vitae and press photos can be found on the KfW website

at www.kfw.de/vorstand

