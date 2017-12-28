Article Tools

Dr Günther Bräunig new Chief Executive Officer of KfW Group

Published: 2 hours ago; 15:11 · (FriedlNews)

As announced, the Supervisory Board has appointed Dr Günther Bräunig (62) as Chief Executive Officer of KfW. Dr Bräunig has been a member of the Executive Board of KfW since 2006 and Deputy CEO of KfW since September 2017. He will assume his role as Chief Executive Officer with effect from 1 January 2018. His contract remains unchanged until 30 June 2021.

