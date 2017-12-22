Correction: C-QUADRAT Investment AG / Austrian FMA clears majority takeover by HNA Group
Mergers - Acquisitions - Takeovers
22.12.2017
Vienna/Frankfurt, 22.12.2017 - For the purpose of clarification and in addition
to the ad hoc release dated 21.12.2017 C-QUADRAT Investment AG ("C-QUADRAT")
(ISIN: AT0000613005) announces the following:
The HNA Group (International) Asset Management Co., Limited ("HNA") was informed
by the Austrian Financial Market Authority ("FMA") by letter dated 21.12.2017
that FMA had no objections against the proposed acquisition of 74.8% of the
shares in C-QUADRAT and its supervised Austrian subsidiaries.
For the purpose of clarification, it is noted that the release of the FMA does
not include the contribution of C-QUADRAT Shares to Cubic (London) Limited
("Cubic") by HNA and the core shareholders as mentioned in the ad hoc release
dated 21.12.2017. This step is subject of a separate procedure conducted by FMA.
The transaction is therefore dependent not only on the release by the Armenian
Central Bank (CBA) but also on further release by FMA.
original announcement:
EANS-Adhoc: C-QUADRAT Investment AG / Austrian FMA clears majority takeover by
HNA Group
Vienna/Frankfurt, 21.12.2017 - With Ad Hoc release dated 03.05.2017, C-QUADRAT
Investment AG ("C-QUADRAT") (ISIN: AT0000613005) has announced the conclusion of
share purchase agreements for the acquisition of C-QUADRAT shares between C-
QUADRAT's core shareholders and HNA Group (International) Asset Management Co.,
Limited ("HNA") subject to conditions precedent and further that after the
regulatory clearance has been granted (i) HNA will contribute the acquired C-
QUADRAT shares and (ii) the core shareholders will also contribute their
remaining C-QUADRAT shares to Cubic (London) Limited ("Cubic").
Following necessary regulatory releases HNA will hold approximately 74.8% in
Cubic and Cubic will hold more than 98% in C-QUADRAT.
C-QUADRAT was informed today by HNA that the Austrian Financial Market Authority
("FMA") informed in a letter dated 21.12.2017 that the FMA had no objections to
the change in shareholdings notified by Ad Hoc release dated 03.05.2017 and thus
against the majority takeover of C-QUADRAT by HNA.
Since the releases of the British Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the
Austrian Financial Market Authority (FMA) are now available, the transaction is
only subject to clearance from the Central Bank of Armenia (CBA).
Inquiry note:
Mr. Andreas Wimmer
Schottenfeldgasse 20
A-1070 Vienna
Tel.: +43 1 515 66 316
E-Mail: a.wimmer@investmentfonds.at
www.c-quadrat.com
end of original announcement euro adhoc
