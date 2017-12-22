Correction: C-QUADRAT Investment AG / Austrian FMA clears majority takeover by HNA Group

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europewide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mergers - Acquisitions - Takeovers

22.12.2017

Vienna/Frankfurt, 22.12.2017 - For the purpose of clarification and in addition

to the ad hoc release dated 21.12.2017 C-QUADRAT Investment AG ("C-QUADRAT")

(ISIN: AT0000613005) announces the following:

The HNA Group (International) Asset Management Co., Limited ("HNA") was informed

by the Austrian Financial Market Authority ("FMA") by letter dated 21.12.2017

that FMA had no objections against the proposed acquisition of 74.8% of the

shares in C-QUADRAT and its supervised Austrian subsidiaries.

For the purpose of clarification, it is noted that the release of the FMA does

not include the contribution of C-QUADRAT Shares to Cubic (London) Limited

("Cubic") by HNA and the core shareholders as mentioned in the ad hoc release

dated 21.12.2017. This step is subject of a separate procedure conducted by FMA.

The transaction is therefore dependent not only on the release by the Armenian

Central Bank (CBA) but also on further release by FMA.

original announcement:

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

EANS-Adhoc: C-QUADRAT Investment AG / Austrian FMA clears majority takeover by

HNA Group

Vienna/Frankfurt, 21.12.2017 - With Ad Hoc release dated 03.05.2017, C-QUADRAT

Investment AG ("C-QUADRAT") (ISIN: AT0000613005) has announced the conclusion of

share purchase agreements for the acquisition of C-QUADRAT shares between C-

QUADRAT's core shareholders and HNA Group (International) Asset Management Co.,

Limited ("HNA") subject to conditions precedent and further that after the

regulatory clearance has been granted (i) HNA will contribute the acquired C-

QUADRAT shares and (ii) the core shareholders will also contribute their

remaining C-QUADRAT shares to Cubic (London) Limited ("Cubic").

Following necessary regulatory releases HNA will hold approximately 74.8% in

Cubic and Cubic will hold more than 98% in C-QUADRAT.

C-QUADRAT was informed today by HNA that the Austrian Financial Market Authority

("FMA") informed in a letter dated 21.12.2017 that the FMA had no objections to

the change in shareholdings notified by Ad Hoc release dated 03.05.2017 and thus

against the majority takeover of C-QUADRAT by HNA.

Since the releases of the British Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the

Austrian Financial Market Authority (FMA) are now available, the transaction is

only subject to clearance from the Central Bank of Armenia (CBA).

Inquiry note:

Mr. Andreas Wimmer

Schottenfeldgasse 20

A-1070 Vienna

Tel.: +43 1 515 66 316

E-Mail: a.wimmer@investmentfonds.at

www.c-quadrat.com

end of original announcement euro adhoc

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Further inquiry note:

Andreas Wimmer

Schottenfeldgasse 20

A-1070 Vienna

Tel.: +43 1 515 66 316

E-Mail: a.wimmer@investmentfonds.at

www.c-quadrat.com

end of announcement euro adhoc

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: C-QUADRAT Investment AG

Schottenfeldgasse 20

A-1070 Wien

phone: +43 1 515 66-0

FAX: +43 1 515 66-159

mail: c-quadrat@investmentfonds.at

WWW: www.c-quadrat.com

ISIN: AT0000613005

indexes:

stockmarkets: Frankfurt, Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/3309/aom

***ORIGINAL APA-OTS TEXT - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS

RELEASE IS SUBJECT TO THE EXCLUSIVE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE ISSUER***

OTE0001 2017-12-22/16:50

(C) Copyright APA-OTS Originaltext-Service GmbH and the respective issuer.