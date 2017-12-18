Cannabis Production in the European Union - Spectrum Denmark Granted Production Licence

Further to a December 5th press release announcing plans to establish a 40,000 m2 facility in the Danish city of Odense, Spectrum Cannabis Denmark has been issued a cannabis production licence by Laegemiddelstyrelsen, Denmark's Medicines Agency. Danish Health Minister, Ellen Trane Nørbye, announced the news today at a press conference. Spectrum Cannabis Denmark is a partnership between Danish Cannabis, one of Europe's largest hemp producers, and Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED).

To the Company's knowledge, this is the first federal production

licence issued to a Canadian cannabis producer anywhere in the

European Union, a major milestone in an emerging market. With the

announcement, Denmark has joined the Netherlands as the only two

European countries with federally permitted medical cannabis

production.

Speaking to local media, Minister Nørbye commented, "Medical cannabis

has enormous potential and my role as Minister of Health is to help

secure that the new medical cannabis law becomes a success for

patients and for Denmark."

Cannabis produced at the Odense facility is forecasted to exceed the

needs of the Danish market and will be exported to other federally

legal jurisdictions in the European Union.

"Entering Denmark was a strategic choice for us because we sensed the

country would move fast to establish federal production capabilities.

Using our expertise and in collaboration with excellent local

partners, Canopy is now set to become the first ACMPR participant to

also produce cannabis products in the European Union," said Bruce

Linton, Chairman and CEO, Canopy Growth. "In 2014 we began with a

small Canadian patient group and grew it rapidly by offering

high-quality products and actively engaging with the medical

community. We intend to repeat this model of success on the other

side of the Atlantic and solidify our position as the global leaders

in the cannabis industry."

Canopy Growth has stabilized an industry-leading selection of

cannabis genetics in its Canadian facilities and will ship a variety

of Spectrum Cannabis clones to Odense to begin growth cycles as soon

as spring 2018 when the greenhouse retrofit is targeted to be

complete.

The licence is being issued without conditions, meaning that Spectrum

Cannabis Denmark will not be limited to a production cap or limited

to the product formats it can produce. High quality oils and dried

cannabis flowers will be produced in Odense and sold under the

Spectrum Cannabis brand using the proprietary Spectrum colour-coded

strain classification system.

As in Canada, Canopy Growth will use its experience to engage the

physician community in Denmark to ensure that physicians are able to

access fact-based information pertaining to dosing, and prescribing

to appropriate patients.

The licence announced today is valid through 2021.

Here's to Future Growth.

About Canopy Growth Corporation

Canopy Growth is a world-leading diversified cannabis and hemp

company, offering distinct brands and curated cannabis varieties in

dried, oil and Softgel capsule forms. From product and process

innovation to market execution, Canopy Growth is driven by a passion

for leadership and a commitment to building a world-class cannabis

company one product, site and country at a time.

Canopy Growth has established partnerships with leading sector names

including cannabis icon Snoop Dogg, breeding legends DNA Genetics and

Green House seeds, and Fortune 500 alcohol leader Constellation

Brands, to name but a few. Canopy Growth operates seven cannabis

production sites with over 665,000 square feet of production

capacity, including over 500,000 square feet of GMP-certified

production space. The Company has operations in seven countries

across four continents. The Company is proudly dedicated to educating

healthcare practitioners, conducting robust clinical research, and

furthering the public's understanding of cannabis, and through its

partly owned subsidiary, Canopy Health Innovations, has devoted

millions of dollars toward cutting edge, commercializable research

and IP development. Through partly owned subsidiary Canopy Rivers

Corporation, the Company is providing resources and investment to new

market entrants and building a portfolio of stable investments in the

sector. From our historic public listing to our continued

international expansion, pride in advancing shareholder value through

leadership is engrained in all we do at Canopy Growth. For more

information visit http://www.canopygrowth.com

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Often, but not

always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of

words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected",

"estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or

"believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that

certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might"

or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements

involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors

which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of

Canopy Growth Corporation, its subsidiaries, or its affiliates to be

materially different from any future results, performance or

achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Examples of such statements include future operational and production

capacity, the impact of enhanced infrastructure and production

capabilities, and forecasted available product selection. The

forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as

of the date of this news release and Canopy Growth Corporation does

not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking

statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise

unless required by applicable securities legislation.

Neither the TSX Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as

that term is defined in policies of the TSX Exchange) accepts

responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Jordan Sinclair, Director of Communications, Jordan@tweed.com,

613-769-4196; Investor Relations, Tyler Burns,

Tyler.burns@canopygrowth.com , +1-855-558-9333 ex 122; Director:

Bruce Linton, tmx@tweed.com

