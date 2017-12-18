Cannabis Production in the European Union - Spectrum Denmark Granted Production Licence
To the Company's knowledge, this is the first federal production
licence issued to a Canadian cannabis producer anywhere in the
European Union, a major milestone in an emerging market. With the
announcement, Denmark has joined the Netherlands as the only two
European countries with federally permitted medical cannabis
production.
Speaking to local media, Minister Nørbye commented, "Medical cannabis
has enormous potential and my role as Minister of Health is to help
secure that the new medical cannabis law becomes a success for
patients and for Denmark."
Cannabis produced at the Odense facility is forecasted to exceed the
needs of the Danish market and will be exported to other federally
legal jurisdictions in the European Union.
"Entering Denmark was a strategic choice for us because we sensed the
country would move fast to establish federal production capabilities.
Using our expertise and in collaboration with excellent local
partners, Canopy is now set to become the first ACMPR participant to
also produce cannabis products in the European Union," said Bruce
Linton, Chairman and CEO, Canopy Growth. "In 2014 we began with a
small Canadian patient group and grew it rapidly by offering
high-quality products and actively engaging with the medical
community. We intend to repeat this model of success on the other
side of the Atlantic and solidify our position as the global leaders
in the cannabis industry."
Canopy Growth has stabilized an industry-leading selection of
cannabis genetics in its Canadian facilities and will ship a variety
of Spectrum Cannabis clones to Odense to begin growth cycles as soon
as spring 2018 when the greenhouse retrofit is targeted to be
complete.
The licence is being issued without conditions, meaning that Spectrum
Cannabis Denmark will not be limited to a production cap or limited
to the product formats it can produce. High quality oils and dried
cannabis flowers will be produced in Odense and sold under the
Spectrum Cannabis brand using the proprietary Spectrum colour-coded
strain classification system.
As in Canada, Canopy Growth will use its experience to engage the
physician community in Denmark to ensure that physicians are able to
access fact-based information pertaining to dosing, and prescribing
to appropriate patients.
The licence announced today is valid through 2021.
Here's to Future Growth.
About Canopy Growth Corporation
Canopy Growth is a world-leading diversified cannabis and hemp
company, offering distinct brands and curated cannabis varieties in
dried, oil and Softgel capsule forms. From product and process
innovation to market execution, Canopy Growth is driven by a passion
for leadership and a commitment to building a world-class cannabis
company one product, site and country at a time.
Canopy Growth has established partnerships with leading sector names
including cannabis icon Snoop Dogg, breeding legends DNA Genetics and
Green House seeds, and Fortune 500 alcohol leader Constellation
Brands, to name but a few. Canopy Growth operates seven cannabis
production sites with over 665,000 square feet of production
capacity, including over 500,000 square feet of GMP-certified
production space. The Company has operations in seven countries
across four continents. The Company is proudly dedicated to educating
healthcare practitioners, conducting robust clinical research, and
furthering the public's understanding of cannabis, and through its
partly owned subsidiary, Canopy Health Innovations, has devoted
millions of dollars toward cutting edge, commercializable research
and IP development. Through partly owned subsidiary Canopy Rivers
Corporation, the Company is providing resources and investment to new
market entrants and building a portfolio of stable investments in the
sector. From our historic public listing to our continued
international expansion, pride in advancing shareholder value through
leadership is engrained in all we do at Canopy Growth. For more
information visit http://www.canopygrowth.com
