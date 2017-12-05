C-Quadrat takes over majority stake in French asset management company

Advenis is an independent French asset manager focussing on equity and fixed

income funds, multi asset class funds and fund of funds. Advenis is domiciled in

Paris. At present, the company manages assets worth around EUR 228 million.

The agreed purchase price of EUR 2.4 million will be financed with a combination

of equity and external funds.

This acquisition represents the advancement of the continuous growth strategy in

the asset management core business and enhances further regional diversification

through entry into the French market, which is worth around EUR 3.5 trillion.

The acquisition is subject to, among other things, the condition precedent of

the approval of French Autorite des Marches Financiers (AMF), Paris.

The parties envisage closing the contract in the first quarter 2018.

Further inquiry note:

Andreas Wimmer

Schottenfeldgasse 20

A-1070 Vienna

Tel.: +43 1 515 66 316

Email: presse@c-quadrat.com

www.c-quadrat.com

