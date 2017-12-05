C-Quadrat takes over majority stake in French asset management company
C-Quadrat Investment AG (ISIN AT0000613005) announces today's successful conclusion of the negotiations for the acquisition of 51% of the shares in Advenis Investment Managers ("target").
Advenis is an independent French asset manager focussing on equity and fixed
income funds, multi asset class funds and fund of funds. Advenis is domiciled in
Paris. At present, the company manages assets worth around EUR 228 million.
The agreed purchase price of EUR 2.4 million will be financed with a combination
of equity and external funds.
This acquisition represents the advancement of the continuous growth strategy in
the asset management core business and enhances further regional diversification
through entry into the French market, which is worth around EUR 3.5 trillion.
The acquisition is subject to, among other things, the condition precedent of
the approval of French Autorite des Marches Financiers (AMF), Paris.
The parties envisage closing the contract in the first quarter 2018.
