C-QUADRAT Investment AG / Austrian FMA clears majority takeover by HNA Group

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europewide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mergers - Acquisitions - Takeovers

21.12.2017

Vienna/Frankfurt, 21.12.2017 - With Ad Hoc release dated 03.05.2017, C-QUADRAT

Investment AG ("C-QUADRAT") (ISIN: AT0000613005) has announced the conclusion of

share purchase agreements for the acquisition of C-QUADRAT shares between C-

QUADRAT's core shareholders and HNA Group (International) Asset Management Co.,

Limited ("HNA") subject to conditions precedent and further that after the

regulatory clearance has been granted (i) HNA will contribute the acquired C-

QUADRAT shares and (ii) the core shareholders will also contribute their

remaining C-QUADRAT shares to Cubic (London) Limited ("Cubic").

Following necessary regulatory releases HNA will hold approximately 74.8% in

Cubic and Cubic will hold more than 98% in C-QUADRAT.

C-QUADRAT was informed today by HNA that the Austrian Financial Market Authority

("FMA") informed in a letter dated 21.12.2017 that the FMA had no objections to

the change in shareholdings notified by Ad Hoc release dated 03.05.2017 and thus

against the majority takeover of C-QUADRAT by HNA.

Since the releases of the British Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the

Austrian Financial Market Authority (FMA) are now available, the transaction is

only subject to clearance from the Central Bank of Armenia (CBA).

Further inquiry note:

Mr. Andreas Wimmer

Schottenfeldgasse 20

A-1070 Vienna

Tel.: +43 1 515 66 316

E-Mail: a.wimmer@investmentfonds.at

www.c-quadrat.com

