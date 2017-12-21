C-QUADRAT Investment AG / Austrian FMA clears majority takeover by HNA Group
Mergers - Acquisitions - Takeovers
21.12.2017
Vienna/Frankfurt, 21.12.2017 - With Ad Hoc release dated 03.05.2017, C-QUADRAT
Investment AG ("C-QUADRAT") (ISIN: AT0000613005) has announced the conclusion of
share purchase agreements for the acquisition of C-QUADRAT shares between C-
QUADRAT's core shareholders and HNA Group (International) Asset Management Co.,
Limited ("HNA") subject to conditions precedent and further that after the
regulatory clearance has been granted (i) HNA will contribute the acquired C-
QUADRAT shares and (ii) the core shareholders will also contribute their
remaining C-QUADRAT shares to Cubic (London) Limited ("Cubic").
Following necessary regulatory releases HNA will hold approximately 74.8% in
Cubic and Cubic will hold more than 98% in C-QUADRAT.
C-QUADRAT was informed today by HNA that the Austrian Financial Market Authority
("FMA") informed in a letter dated 21.12.2017 that the FMA had no objections to
the change in shareholdings notified by Ad Hoc release dated 03.05.2017 and thus
against the majority takeover of C-QUADRAT by HNA.
Since the releases of the British Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the
Austrian Financial Market Authority (FMA) are now available, the transaction is
only subject to clearance from the Central Bank of Armenia (CBA).
Further inquiry note:
Mr. Andreas Wimmer
Schottenfeldgasse 20
A-1070 Vienna
Tel.: +43 1 515 66 316
E-Mail: a.wimmer@investmentfonds.at
www.c-quadrat.com
