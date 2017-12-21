BlockEx Launches YourBlock Token Pre-Sale
From the 18th December - 15th of January, BlockEx is hosting and
managing YourBlock's token pre-sale. BlockEx is a Digital Asset
Exchange Platform (DAxP). As part of its mission to offer the best
digital assets to its traders, it has launched the BlockEx ICO
Market. This will help companies to launch their ICOs, which will
then be hosted exclusively on the platform. Participants can
subscribe to YourBlock's token pre-sale using BTC, ETH or Fiat.
BlockEx prides itself on bringing the regulatory framework and good
governance of traditional financial institutions to the ICO
landscape.
YourBlock's ICO comes at an important time. The public are becoming
increasingly concerned about the privacy of their personal data,
while Service Providers need a new option for looking after this
information correctly. The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)
comes into force next year, meaning Service Providers face
potentially costly data overhauls, or the risk of huge fines.
YourBlock provides a compliant solution for these Service Providers,
and for individuals worried about the security of their data.
YourBlock's online digital filing cabinet returns control of
personal data to the consumer.
YourBlock has two sides. On one side, consumers can input and mange
their own data. On the other, Service Providers can upload details of
plans and offers. The blockchain allows both parties to connect with
transparency and trust. Consumers can shop for insurance and
utilities while keeping control of their data, and will be rewarded
for doing so. It will cut out middlemen like price comparison sites,
and cut down on nuisance calls, hacks and phishing. YourBlock will
create a fundamental change in the relationship between consumers and
Service Providers.
BlockEx will be managing the whole token sale process for YourBlock.
Those who are interested can sign up to BlockEx Markets, and
participate using BTC, ETH or Fiat. Participants in the YourBlock
token sale will be able to use YourBlock tokens (YBK) to purchase
insurance and utility products, and for discounts on the services
available.
