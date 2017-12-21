BlockEx Launches YourBlock Token Pre-Sale

BlockEx, a Digital Asset Exchange Platform, will manage token sale for YourBlock, a blockchain based data comparison and incentivised platform.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/608924/BlockEx_Logo.jpg )

From the 18th December - 15th of January, BlockEx is hosting and

managing YourBlock's token pre-sale. BlockEx is a Digital Asset

Exchange Platform (DAxP). As part of its mission to offer the best

digital assets to its traders, it has launched the BlockEx ICO

Market. This will help companies to launch their ICOs, which will

then be hosted exclusively on the platform. Participants can

subscribe to YourBlock's token pre-sale using BTC, ETH or Fiat.

BlockEx prides itself on bringing the regulatory framework and good

governance of traditional financial institutions to the ICO

landscape.

YourBlock's ICO comes at an important time. The public are becoming

increasingly concerned about the privacy of their personal data,

while Service Providers need a new option for looking after this

information correctly. The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)

comes into force next year, meaning Service Providers face

potentially costly data overhauls, or the risk of huge fines.

YourBlock provides a compliant solution for these Service Providers,

and for individuals worried about the security of their data.

YourBlock's online digital filing cabinet returns control of

personal data to the consumer.

YourBlock has two sides. On one side, consumers can input and mange

their own data. On the other, Service Providers can upload details of

plans and offers. The blockchain allows both parties to connect with

transparency and trust. Consumers can shop for insurance and

utilities while keeping control of their data, and will be rewarded

for doing so. It will cut out middlemen like price comparison sites,

and cut down on nuisance calls, hacks and phishing. YourBlock will

create a fundamental change in the relationship between consumers and

Service Providers.

BlockEx will be managing the whole token sale process for YourBlock.

Those who are interested can sign up to BlockEx Markets, and

participate using BTC, ETH or Fiat. Participants in the YourBlock

token sale will be able to use YourBlock tokens (YBK) to purchase

insurance and utility products, and for discounts on the services

available.

About BlockEx - BlockEx's Digital Asset Exchange Platform (DAxP) is

an institutional grade exchange with blockchain asset origination,

dematerialisation and life-cycle management tools. The offices are in

London, Bulgaria, Taiwan and Israel. https://www.blockex.com/

Contact details: Adam Leonard, +44-203-637-5764

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/PR128766/aom

***ORIGINAL APA-OTS TEXT - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS

RELEASE IS SUBJECT TO THE EXCLUSIVE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE ISSUER***

OTE0002 2017-12-21/11:55

(C) Copyright APA-OTS Originaltext-Service GmbH and the respective issuer.