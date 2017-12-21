Austrian Retail Association - Handelsverband raises alarm: every year 560 million Chinese parcels reach Europe without import VAT
This massive tax evasion is made possible by the EU VAT exemption
for postal deliveries from third countries under € 22 value of goods
and by the duty-free limit of € 150. Many Asian online retailers use
these exemptions with all legal and more or less legal means, for
example: deliberately and actively declaring parcel shipments wrong.
For example, sneakers when shipped to the EU are charged with the
actual, over the 22 Euro exemption limit value to the consumer, but
declared at a much lower value to avoid customs and import sales tax.
"The dimensions are enormous: around 9 million shipments per day
go from China alone to global cross-border trade, and a quarter of
those to Europe. In total we are talking about 560 million shipments
a year for which no VAT is paid in Europe - a massive distortion of
competition. On the one hand, the state loses millions of euros in
tax revenues, on the other hand, domestic retailers are forced out of
the market, as the Asian competition can offer their low-cost
products through these tax advantages even cheaper" explains Rainer
Will, Managing Director of Handelsverband, the Austrian retail
association. Therefore, platforms should pay the sales tax on B2C
sales directly to their trading partners from third countries, as has
been the case in the UK for over a year. The British authorities
estimate the additional tax revenue for 2016 at one billion pounds
The EU has recognized the problem: the tax exemption for the
import of small consignments below € 22 value of goods from third
countries is to be abolished - but only as of January 1st, 2021. This
would increase the VAT revenues of the EU Member States by € 7
billion per year and significantly improve the conditions for
competition for currently disadvantaged European companies. Given the
annual growth rates of 20 percent in the Chinese cross-border trade,
the planned abolition in four years comes unfortunately much too
late. Switzerland, where AliExpress already ranks among the ten
largest online shops with sales of 130 million francs, is still much
further ahead as a non-EU member: stricter regulation of Asian online
platforms is to be implemented in early 2019, thus ensuring the
correct declaration of each individual package
The Handelsverband demands an identical procedure to be rolled out
for the EU area and for Austria based on the Swiss model
"The growth rates of AliExpress and other Chinese low-cost
providers are enormous. A real avalanche is coming towards us in
Europe if we do not take countermeasures in time. Unfair tax rules
that bring cheap goods into the EU must finally be abolished. Every
domestic SME will be burdened with corporate income tax, while
international online traders from third countries without a physical
presence in Austria will be able to avoid it. The introduction of the
'digital permanent business establishment', which was already
announced by Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, could quickly remedy
this situation and prevent unjustified profit shifts. Thus, the
additional price advantage would be defeated, domestic jobs in the
retail sector would be protected and tax revenues in Austria would
rise" appealed Harald Gutschi, Vicepresident of the Handelsverband
and Managing Director of the UNITO-Group, to the new Austrian federal
government.
