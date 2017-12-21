Austrian Retail Association - Handelsverband raises alarm: every year 560 million Chinese parcels reach Europe without import VAT

More than 10 percent of Austrian retail sales are already generated online, which corresponds to around € 6.8 billion. The problem: half of this online turnover does not arrive at the domestic market, but flows abroad. Particularly problematic is the crossborder business with Asian traders and platforms, especially from China. Currently, 560 million parcels per year are sent to the European Union via Alibaba (AliExpress). 97 percent of these shipments are completely dutyfree and VATfree in the EU and a large part of the remaining 3 percent, at least without import duty.

This massive tax evasion is made possible by the EU VAT exemption

for postal deliveries from third countries under € 22 value of goods

and by the duty-free limit of € 150. Many Asian online retailers use

these exemptions with all legal and more or less legal means, for

example: deliberately and actively declaring parcel shipments wrong.

For example, sneakers when shipped to the EU are charged with the

actual, over the 22 Euro exemption limit value to the consumer, but

declared at a much lower value to avoid customs and import sales tax.

"The dimensions are enormous: around 9 million shipments per day

go from China alone to global cross-border trade, and a quarter of

those to Europe. In total we are talking about 560 million shipments

a year for which no VAT is paid in Europe - a massive distortion of

competition. On the one hand, the state loses millions of euros in

tax revenues, on the other hand, domestic retailers are forced out of

the market, as the Asian competition can offer their low-cost

products through these tax advantages even cheaper" explains Rainer

Will, Managing Director of Handelsverband, the Austrian retail

association. Therefore, platforms should pay the sales tax on B2C

sales directly to their trading partners from third countries, as has

been the case in the UK for over a year. The British authorities

estimate the additional tax revenue for 2016 at one billion pounds

The EU has recognized the problem: the tax exemption for the

import of small consignments below € 22 value of goods from third

countries is to be abolished - but only as of January 1st, 2021. This

would increase the VAT revenues of the EU Member States by € 7

billion per year and significantly improve the conditions for

competition for currently disadvantaged European companies. Given the

annual growth rates of 20 percent in the Chinese cross-border trade,

the planned abolition in four years comes unfortunately much too

late. Switzerland, where AliExpress already ranks among the ten

largest online shops with sales of 130 million francs, is still much

further ahead as a non-EU member: stricter regulation of Asian online

platforms is to be implemented in early 2019, thus ensuring the

correct declaration of each individual package

The Handelsverband demands an identical procedure to be rolled out

for the EU area and for Austria based on the Swiss model

"The growth rates of AliExpress and other Chinese low-cost

providers are enormous. A real avalanche is coming towards us in

Europe if we do not take countermeasures in time. Unfair tax rules

that bring cheap goods into the EU must finally be abolished. Every

domestic SME will be burdened with corporate income tax, while

international online traders from third countries without a physical

presence in Austria will be able to avoid it. The introduction of the

'digital permanent business establishment', which was already

announced by Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, could quickly remedy

this situation and prevent unjustified profit shifts. Thus, the

additional price advantage would be defeated, domestic jobs in the

retail sector would be protected and tax revenues in Austria would

rise" appealed Harald Gutschi, Vicepresident of the Handelsverband

and Managing Director of the UNITO-Group, to the new Austrian federal

government.

Rückfragehinweis:

Handelsverband - Austrian Retail Association

Mag. Gerald Kuehberger, MA

Communications Manager

+43 (1) 406 22 36 - 77

gerald.kuehberger@handelsverband.at

www.handelsverband.at



Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/1824/aom

***ORIGINAL APA-OTS TEXT - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS

RELEASE IS SUBJECT TO THE EXCLUSIVE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE ISSUER***

OTE0003 2017-12-21/14:54

(C) Copyright APA-OTS Originaltext-Service GmbH and the respective issuer.