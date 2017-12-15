ams AG / ams expands Management Board with Mark Hamersma as Chief Business Development Officer
Premstaetten, Austria (15 December 2017) -- ams (SIX: AMS), a leading worldwide
supplier of high performance sensor solutions, announces that Mark Hamersma will
join Alexander Everke, CEO, Michael Wachsler-Markowitsch, CFO, and Thomas
Stockmeier, COO, on the Management Board of ams as Chief Business Development
Officer (CBO) as of 1 January 2018.
Mark has 24 years of experience in the high-tech industry in various strategy
and business development, M&A as well as general management roles. He has been
Executive Vice President at ams for almost two years during which period he
helped formulate ams' sensor solutions strategy, closed ten M&A and partnership
deals, and was general manager of ams' Environmental & Audio Sensors division.
Before ams, Mark was a Senior Vice President at NXP Semiconductors where over a
period of 11 years he was responsible for Corporate Strategy, M&A, Strategic
Marketing and Corporate Communications, and was General Manager of Emerging
Businesses. Prior to that, Mark was a partner at McKinsey & Company focused on
clients in the high-tech, telecoms and private equity sectors. Mark holds
Master's degrees in Physics from Leiden University and in Business
Administration from INSEAD, Fontainebleau.
Alexander Everke, CEO of ams, commented on the appointment: "We are excited to
welcome Mark Hamersma to the Management Board of ams, given his track record of
success in corporate and business development roles. Together, we will continue
to expand our global leadership position in optical, imaging, environmental and
audio sensor solutions."
