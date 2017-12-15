ams AG / ams expands Management Board with Mark Hamersma as Chief Business Development Officer

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europewide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

No Keyword

15.12.2017

Premstaetten -

Premstaetten, Austria (15 December 2017) -- ams (SIX: AMS), a leading worldwide

supplier of high performance sensor solutions, announces that Mark Hamersma will

join Alexander Everke, CEO, Michael Wachsler-Markowitsch, CFO, and Thomas

Stockmeier, COO, on the Management Board of ams as Chief Business Development

Officer (CBO) as of 1 January 2018.

Mark has 24 years of experience in the high-tech industry in various strategy

and business development, M&A as well as general management roles. He has been

Executive Vice President at ams for almost two years during which period he

helped formulate ams' sensor solutions strategy, closed ten M&A and partnership

deals, and was general manager of ams' Environmental & Audio Sensors division.

Before ams, Mark was a Senior Vice President at NXP Semiconductors where over a

period of 11 years he was responsible for Corporate Strategy, M&A, Strategic

Marketing and Corporate Communications, and was General Manager of Emerging

Businesses. Prior to that, Mark was a partner at McKinsey & Company focused on

clients in the high-tech, telecoms and private equity sectors. Mark holds

Master's degrees in Physics from Leiden University and in Business

Administration from INSEAD, Fontainebleau.

Alexander Everke, CEO of ams, commented on the appointment: "We are excited to

welcome Mark Hamersma to the Management Board of ams, given his track record of

success in corporate and business development roles. Together, we will continue

to expand our global leadership position in optical, imaging, environmental and

audio sensor solutions."

Further inquiry note:

Moritz M. Gmeiner

Vice President Investor Relations

Tel: +43 3136 500-31211

Fax: +43 3136 500-931211

Email: investor@ams.com

end of announcement euro adhoc

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: ams AG

Tobelbader Strasse 30

A-8141 Premstaetten

phone: +43 3136 500-0

FAX: +43 3136 500-931211

mail: investor@ams.com

WWW: www.ams.com

ISIN: AT0000A18XM4

indexes:

stockmarkets: SIX Swiss Exchange

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/2901/aom

***ORIGINAL APA-OTS TEXT - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS

RELEASE IS SUBJECT TO THE EXCLUSIVE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE ISSUER***

OTE0002 2017-12-15/18:02

(C) Copyright APA-OTS Originaltext-Service GmbH and the respective issuer.