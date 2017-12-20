AMAG Austria Metall AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 93 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act

Notification of voting rights transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europewide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Issuer: AMAG Austria Metall AG

2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Person subject to notification obligation

Acting in concert agreement (Sec. 92 No. 1 BörseG)

_____________________________________________________________________________

|___First_name____|_____Name/Surname_____|________City_________|___Country____|

|_________________|B&C_Privatstiftung____|Vienna_______________|Austria_______|

| |Raiffeisenlandesbank | | |

| |Oberösterreich |Linz |Austria |

|_________________|Aktiengesellschaft____|_____________________|______________|

|_________________|Oberbank_AG___________|Linz_________________|Austria_______|



4. Name of shareholder(s): B&C Pontos Holding GmbH, B&C Alpha Holding GmbH, B&C

Kratos Holding GmbH, RLB OÖ Alu Invest GmbH, Oberbank Industrie und

Handelsbeteiligungsholding GmbH

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 19.12.2017

6. Total positions

______________________________________________________________________________

| | | % of voting | | |

| | % of voting |rights through |Total of both |Total number of|

| |rights attached|financial/other| in % (7.A + | voting rights |

| |to shares (7.A)| instruments | 7.B) | of issuer |

|_______________|_______________|(7.B.1_+_7.B.2)|______________|_______________|

| Resulting | | | | |

| situation on | | | | |

| the date on | 69.31 % | 0.00 % | 69.31 % | 35,264,000 |

|which threshold| | | | |

| was crossed / | | | | |

|____reached____|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|

| Position of | | | | |

| previous | 69.31 % | | | |

| notification | | | | |

|(if_applicable)|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|



Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

____________________________________________________________________________

| | Number of | | % of voting | |

|_ISIN_Code__|_voting_rights_|_______________|____rights_____|_______________|

| Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect |

| (Sec 91 |(Sec 92 BörseG)|(Sec 91 BörseG)|(Sec 92 BörseG)|

|__BörseG)___|_______________|_______________|_______________|

|AT00000AMAG3|_______________|_____24,442,455|_______________|________69.31_%|

|_SUBTOTAL_A_|_______________|_____24,442,455|_______________|________69.31_%|



B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 91a para. 1 No. 1 BörseG

______________________________________________________________________________

| | | |Number of voting| |

| | | | | |

| | | |rights that may | |

| Type of |Expiration Date |Exercise Period| be | % of voting |

| instrument | | |acquired if the | rights |

| | | | instrument is | |

|_____________|________________|_______________|___exercised____|______________|

|_____________|________________|_______________|________________|______________|

|_____________|________________|_SUBTOTAL_B.1__|________________|______________|



B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 91a para. 1 No. 3 BörseG

_____________________________________________________________________________

| Type of | Expiration | Exercise | Physical / | Number of |% of voting |

|instrument | Date | Period | Cash |voting rights| rights |

|___________|____________|___________|_Settlement__|_____________|____________|

|___________|____________|___________|_____________|_____________|____________|

|___________|____________|___________|SUBTOTAL_B.2_|_____________|____________|



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate

controlling natural person or legal entity:

______________________________________________________________________________

| | | | |Financial/ | |

| | | Directly | Shares | other | |

| No. | Name |controlled| held |instruments| Total of |

| | | by No. |directly | held | both (%) |

| | | | (%) | directly | |

|______|__________________________|__________|__________|____(%)____|__________|

|__1___|B&C_Privatstiftung________|__________|__________|___________|__________|

| 2 |B&C Holding Österreich | 1 | | | |

|______|GmbH______________________|__________|__________|___________|__________|

|__3___|B&C_Industrieholding_GmbH_|____2_____|__________|___________|__________|

|__4___|B&C_Pontos_Holding_GmbH___|____3_____|____4,63_%|___________|____4,63_%|

|__5___|B&C_Alpha_Holding_GmbH____|____3_____|___47,81_%|___________|___47,81_%|

|__6___|B&C_Holding_GmbH__________|____3_____|__________|___________|__________|

| 7 |B&C Beteiligungsmanagement| 6 | | | |

|______|GmbH______________________|__________|__________|___________|__________|

|__8___|Austrowaren_HandelsgmbH___|____7_____|__________|___________|__________|

|__9___|B&C_Kratos_Holding_GmbH___|____8_____|____0,28_%|___________|____0,28_%|

| 10 |Raiffeisenbankengruppe OÖ | | | | |

|______|Verbund_eGen______________|__________|__________|___________|__________|

| |Raiffeisenlandesbank | | | | |

| 11 |Oberösterreich | 10 | | | |

|______|Aktiengesellschaft________|__________|__________|___________|__________|

|__12__|Invest_Holding_GmbH_______|____11____|__________|___________|__________|

|__13__|RLB_OÖ_Alu_Invest_GmbH____|____12____|___16,50_%|___________|___16,50_%|

|__14__|Oberbank_AG_______________|__________|__________|___________|__________|

| |Oberbank | | | | |

| 15 |Unternehmensbeteiligung | 14 | | | |

|______|GmbH______________________|__________|__________|___________|__________|

| |Oberbank Industrie und | | | | |

| 16 |Handelsbeteiligungsholding| 15 | 0,10 %| | 0,10 %|

|______|GmbH______________________|__________|__________|___________|__________|



9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

10. Other comments:

B&C Pontos Holding GmbH has transferred 100,000 voting rights (corresponding to

around 0.28% of the share capital and voting rights) in AMAG Austria Metall AG

to B&C Kratos Holding GmbH. B&C Kratos Holding GmbH thereby holds 100,000 voting

rights (corresponding to around 0.28% of the share capital and voting rights) in

AMAG Austria Metall AG. B&C Pontos Holding GmbH now holds 1,629,737 voting

rights (corresponding to around 4.63% of the share capital and voting rights) in

AMAG Austria Metall AG.

Moreover, as part of an intragroup merger, B&C Triton Holding GmbH and B&C

Lambda Holding GmbH have been transferred to their respective sole shareholder,

B&C Industrieholding GmbH. Due to this merger, the chain of controlled entities

changes relating to the 1,629,737 voting rights (corresponding to around 4.63%

of the share capital and voting rights) that B&C Pontos Holding GmbH directly

holds in AMAG Austria Metall AG, and the 16,858,894 voting rights (corresponding

to around 47.81% of the share capital and voting rights) that B&C Alpha Holding

GmbH directly holds in AMAG Austria Metall AG.

Pursuant to Section 92 Z 4 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act (BörseG), a total

of 18,588,631 voting rights (corresponding to around 52.72% of the share capital

and voting rights) in AMAG Austria Metall AG continue to be attributable to B&C

Privatstiftung through its indirect subsidiaries B&C Pontos Holding GmbH, B&C

Alpha Holding GmbH and B&C Kratos Holding GmbH. Furthermore, pursuant to Section

92 Z 1 BörseG and based on agreements between B&C Industrieholding GmbH and

Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberösterreich Aktiengesellschaft and Oberbank AG

respectively, 5,852,824 voting rights are attributable to the issuer.

Consequently, and pursuant to Section 92 BörseG, a total of 24,442,455 voting

rights (corresponding to around 69.31% of the share capital and voting rights)

in AMAG Austria Metall AG continue to be attributable to B&C Privatstiftung.

Further inquiry note:

Felix Demmelhuber

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +43 (0) 7722-801-2203

E-mail: investorrelations@amag.at

AMAG Austria Metall AG

Lamprechtshausenerstraße 61

5282 Ranshofen, Austria

Website: www.amag.at [http://www.amag.at/]

