AMAG Austria Metall AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 93 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act

Published: December 20, 2017; 16:22 · (FriedlNews)

Notification of voting rights transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europewide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Issuer: AMAG Austria Metall AG
2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Person subject to notification obligation
Acting in concert agreement (Sec. 92 No. 1 BörseG)

_____________________________________________________________________________
|___First_name____|_____Name/Surname_____|________City_________|___Country____|
|_________________|B&C_Privatstiftung____|Vienna_______________|Austria_______|
| |Raiffeisenlandesbank | | |
| |Oberösterreich |Linz |Austria |
|_________________|Aktiengesellschaft____|_____________________|______________|
|_________________|Oberbank_AG___________|Linz_________________|Austria_______|

4. Name of shareholder(s): B&C Pontos Holding GmbH, B&C Alpha Holding GmbH, B&C
Kratos Holding GmbH, RLB OÖ Alu Invest GmbH, Oberbank Industrie und
Handelsbeteiligungsholding GmbH
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 19.12.2017

6. Total positions

______________________________________________________________________________
| | | % of voting | | |
| | % of voting |rights through |Total of both |Total number of|
| |rights attached|financial/other| in % (7.A + | voting rights |
| |to shares (7.A)| instruments | 7.B) | of issuer |
|_______________|_______________|(7.B.1_+_7.B.2)|______________|_______________|
| Resulting | | | | |
| situation on | | | | |
| the date on | 69.31 % | 0.00 % | 69.31 % | 35,264,000 |
|which threshold| | | | |
| was crossed / | | | | |
|____reached____|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|
| Position of | | | | |
| previous | 69.31 % | | | |
| notification | | | | |
|(if_applicable)|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|

Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

____________________________________________________________________________
| | Number of | | % of voting | |
|_ISIN_Code__|_voting_rights_|_______________|____rights_____|_______________|
| Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect |
| (Sec 91 |(Sec 92 BörseG)|(Sec 91 BörseG)|(Sec 92 BörseG)|
|__BörseG)___|_______________|_______________|_______________|
|AT00000AMAG3|_______________|_____24,442,455|_______________|________69.31_%|
|_SUBTOTAL_A_|_______________|_____24,442,455|_______________|________69.31_%|

B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 91a para. 1 No. 1 BörseG

______________________________________________________________________________
| | | |Number of voting| |
| | | | | |
| | | |rights that may | |
| Type of |Expiration Date |Exercise Period| be | % of voting |
| instrument | | |acquired if the | rights |
| | | | instrument is | |
|_____________|________________|_______________|___exercised____|______________|
|_____________|________________|_______________|________________|______________|
|_____________|________________|_SUBTOTAL_B.1__|________________|______________|

B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 91a para. 1 No. 3 BörseG

_____________________________________________________________________________
| Type of | Expiration | Exercise | Physical / | Number of |% of voting |
|instrument | Date | Period | Cash |voting rights| rights |
|___________|____________|___________|_Settlement__|_____________|____________|
|___________|____________|___________|_____________|_____________|____________|
|___________|____________|___________|SUBTOTAL_B.2_|_____________|____________|

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate
controlling natural person or legal entity:

______________________________________________________________________________
| | | | |Financial/ | |
| | | Directly | Shares | other | |
| No. | Name |controlled| held |instruments| Total of |
| | | by No. |directly | held | both (%) |
| | | | (%) | directly | |
|______|__________________________|__________|__________|____(%)____|__________|
|__1___|B&C_Privatstiftung________|__________|__________|___________|__________|
| 2 |B&C Holding Österreich | 1 | | | |
|______|GmbH______________________|__________|__________|___________|__________|
|__3___|B&C_Industrieholding_GmbH_|____2_____|__________|___________|__________|
|__4___|B&C_Pontos_Holding_GmbH___|____3_____|____4,63_%|___________|____4,63_%|
|__5___|B&C_Alpha_Holding_GmbH____|____3_____|___47,81_%|___________|___47,81_%|
|__6___|B&C_Holding_GmbH__________|____3_____|__________|___________|__________|
| 7 |B&C Beteiligungsmanagement| 6 | | | |
|______|GmbH______________________|__________|__________|___________|__________|
|__8___|Austrowaren_HandelsgmbH___|____7_____|__________|___________|__________|
|__9___|B&C_Kratos_Holding_GmbH___|____8_____|____0,28_%|___________|____0,28_%|
| 10 |Raiffeisenbankengruppe OÖ | | | | |
|______|Verbund_eGen______________|__________|__________|___________|__________|
| |Raiffeisenlandesbank | | | | |
| 11 |Oberösterreich | 10 | | | |
|______|Aktiengesellschaft________|__________|__________|___________|__________|
|__12__|Invest_Holding_GmbH_______|____11____|__________|___________|__________|
|__13__|RLB_OÖ_Alu_Invest_GmbH____|____12____|___16,50_%|___________|___16,50_%|
|__14__|Oberbank_AG_______________|__________|__________|___________|__________|
| |Oberbank | | | | |
| 15 |Unternehmensbeteiligung | 14 | | | |
|______|GmbH______________________|__________|__________|___________|__________|
| |Oberbank Industrie und | | | | |
| 16 |Handelsbeteiligungsholding| 15 | 0,10 %| | 0,10 %|
|______|GmbH______________________|__________|__________|___________|__________|

9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: -
Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

10. Other comments:
B&C Pontos Holding GmbH has transferred 100,000 voting rights (corresponding to
around 0.28% of the share capital and voting rights) in AMAG Austria Metall AG
to B&C Kratos Holding GmbH. B&C Kratos Holding GmbH thereby holds 100,000 voting
rights (corresponding to around 0.28% of the share capital and voting rights) in
AMAG Austria Metall AG. B&C Pontos Holding GmbH now holds 1,629,737 voting
rights (corresponding to around 4.63% of the share capital and voting rights) in
AMAG Austria Metall AG.

Moreover, as part of an intragroup merger, B&C Triton Holding GmbH and B&C
Lambda Holding GmbH have been transferred to their respective sole shareholder,
B&C Industrieholding GmbH. Due to this merger, the chain of controlled entities
changes relating to the 1,629,737 voting rights (corresponding to around 4.63%
of the share capital and voting rights) that B&C Pontos Holding GmbH directly
holds in AMAG Austria Metall AG, and the 16,858,894 voting rights (corresponding
to around 47.81% of the share capital and voting rights) that B&C Alpha Holding
GmbH directly holds in AMAG Austria Metall AG.

Pursuant to Section 92 Z 4 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act (BörseG), a total
of 18,588,631 voting rights (corresponding to around 52.72% of the share capital
and voting rights) in AMAG Austria Metall AG continue to be attributable to B&C
Privatstiftung through its indirect subsidiaries B&C Pontos Holding GmbH, B&C
Alpha Holding GmbH and B&C Kratos Holding GmbH. Furthermore, pursuant to Section
92 Z 1 BörseG and based on agreements between B&C Industrieholding GmbH and
Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberösterreich Aktiengesellschaft and Oberbank AG
respectively, 5,852,824 voting rights are attributable to the issuer.
Consequently, and pursuant to Section 92 BörseG, a total of 24,442,455 voting
rights (corresponding to around 69.31% of the share capital and voting rights)
in AMAG Austria Metall AG continue to be attributable to B&C Privatstiftung.

Further inquiry note:
Felix Demmelhuber
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +43 (0) 7722-801-2203
E-mail: investorrelations@amag.at

AMAG Austria Metall AG
Lamprechtshausenerstraße 61
5282 Ranshofen, Austria
Website: www.amag.at [http://www.amag.at/]

end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: AMAG Austria Metall AG
Lamprechtshausenerstraße 61
A-5282 Ranshofen
phone: +43 7722 801 0
FAX: +43 7722 809 498
mail: investorrelations@amag.at
WWW: www.amag.at
ISIN: AT00000AMAG3
indexes: WBI, VÖNIX, ATX BI, ATX GP
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

