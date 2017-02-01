RZB at Higher Risk of Regulatory Intervention
August 31 · Politics - Government Agencies
In view of the devaluation of RZB stakes in H1 balance sheets of owner banks RLB OÖ and RLB Steiermark, and of the justifications for that devaluation, Bloomberg reckons there is a higher risk of a regulatory intervention at Raiffeisen Zentralbank.
